Christopher Mintz-Plasse confirms ‘Kick-Ass 2’ start, talks ‘Superbad 2’

SAN DIEGO — Christopher Mintz-Plasse has confirmed a September start for shooting “Kick-Ass 2,” though his Red Mist character is undergoing some changes from Mark Millar’s second comic book.
During an interview for “Paranorman” at San Diego Comic-Con, Mintz-Plasse did say that the movie will maintain his character Red Mist’s transformation to villain Motherf*cker. And they’re keeping the name.
However, they’re getting rid of one especially violent detail in the adaptation from the comic-book to the movie, which is to say, “There’s no rape in this one, guys.”
“There was one thing they took out, thank god,” Mintz-Plasse told HitFix. “My character rapes a girl in the comic. And in this one its really funny because… well, I don”t want to ruin it. There”s no rape.”
He also hinted how the show-down between Motherf*cker and rival Kick-Ass would shape up.
“It’s very dark. It’s ‘Warriors’ meets ‘Kick-Ass’ at the end. he has a gang of superheroes and I have a gang of villains. It’s… huge. Huge,” Mintz-Plasse said.
When filming begins, the 23-year-old actor will be splitting his time between “Kick-Ass 2” and shooting CBS comedy sitcom “Friend Me,” as one of two twenty-somethings who move from Indiana to work at coupon site Groupon in California. He’ll be flying between Toronto, California and London for the shoots.
But he won’t be starring in a sequel to hit movie “Superbad,” at least not any time soon. Mintz-Plasse said “you never know” about a potential “Superbad 2,” but cohorts like Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen keep their dance cards pretty packed.
However, Mintz-Plasse has an idea of a good time to actually make the film, should it happen.
“I think it”d be funny if we did it when we”re, like, 40.”
best new ever!
He keeps himself busy being awesome in his band. Young Rapscallions. I got to see them at a little bar in San Diego, and bull shit with Chris afterwards in the parking lot eating bacon wrapped hotdogs. Really cool friendly guy.