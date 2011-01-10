Christopher Nolan and David Fincher lead DGA nods

The Director’s Guild of America announced their 2010 nominees for Outstanding Direction of a Feature Film his morning and there were no major surprises. Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”), Christopher Nolan (“Inception”), David Fincher (“The Social Network”), Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) and David O. Russell (“The Fighter”) are this year’s honorees. Danny Boyle (“127 Hours”) and Joel and Ethan Coen (“True Grit”) were the only other legitimate players for a nomination.

[Update: In separate statements, both Nolan and Russell commented on their DGA nods.

Nolan remarked, “”I’m thrilled that the DGA membership has chosen to nominate me and my DGA team (Jan Foster, Nilo Otero, Brandon Lambdin, Greg Pawlik, Lauren Pasternack) for our work on ‘Inception.’ The recognition of our peers is extremely gratifying – this is an incredible honor.”

Russell was a tad more emotional noting, “”When Taylor Hackford called me this morning I have to admit I started to cry . I am so humbled because it is such a talented field this year, I had prepared myself to not be part of it. To be recognized by my peers, moves me beyond words with gratitude and humility. Like boxing, our business doesn’t always give second chances. I’m eternally grateful to Mark Wahlberg for bringing me into this very special project about truly inspiring people like Micky Ward, Dick Eklund, and the families of Lowell; as I am grateful to producers David Hoberman, Ryan Kavanaugh, Todd Lieberman, the phenomenal cast, Paramount, Relativity, and the members of the DGA.”]

The winner will be named at the 63rd Annual DGA Awards Dinner on Saturday, January 29, 2011, at the Grand Ballroom of Hollywood and Highland. Here’s a complete list of the nominees and their directing teams.

Darren Aronofsky

“Black Swan”

Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Roth

First Assistant Director: Joseph Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Amy Lauritsen

Second Second Assistant Director: Travis Rehwaldt

Location Manager: Ronnie Kupferwasser

This is Mr. Aronofsky”s first DGA Feature Film Award Nomination.

David Fincher

“The Social Network”

Unit Production Manager: JoAnn Perritano

First Assistant Director: Bob Wagner

Second Assistant Director: Allen Kupetsky

Second Second Assistant Director: Maileen Williams

This is Mr. Fincher”s second DGA Feature Film Award nomination. He was previously nominated for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008. He previously won the DGA Commercial Award for Speed Chain (Nike), Gamebreakers (Nikegridiron.com), and Beauty for Sale (Xelibri Phones) in 2003 and was nominated in that category again in 2008.



Tom Hooper

“The King”s Speech”

Mr. Hooper”s Directorial Team:

Production Manager: Erica Bensly

First Assistant Director: Martin Harrison

Second Assistant Director: Chris Stoaling

This is Mr. Hooper”s first DGA Feature Film Award Nomination. He was previously nominated for the DGA Award for Movies for Television/Miniseries for John Adams in 2008.

Christopher Nolan

“Inception”

Mr. Nolan”s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Jan Foster

First Assistant Director: Nilo Otero

Second Assistant Director: Brandon Lambdin

Second Second Assistant Director: Greg Pawlik

Additional Second Assistant Director: Lauren Pasternack

This is Mr. Nolan”s third DGA Feature Film Award nomination. He was previously nominated for The Dark Knight in 2008 and for Memento in 2001.



David O. Russell

“The Fighter”

Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine

First Assistant Director: Michele Ziegler

Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan

Second Second Assistant Director: Timothy Blockburger

This is Mr. Russell”s first DGA Feature Film Award nomination.

