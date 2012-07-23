Christopher Nolan on composer Hans Zimmer’s contribution to his ‘Dark Knight’ saga

There is one element of “The Dark Knight Rises” that I think is more accomplished than anything else in the franchise, one thing I thought they got more right here than in either “Batman Begins” or “The Dark Knight.” And that was Hans Zimmer’s magnificent, epic score.
Zimmer was joined by James Newton Howard on the previous installments, Howard’s propensity for percussive propulsion serving them well. While it’s a shame he couldn’t be on board for the denouement, I think it’s also serendipitous, because the world of “The Dark Knight Rises” is a very different world than the other two films, a place less of decay and disaster than internal rot and melancholy.
So Zimmer’s haunting melodies were a fantastic contribution to the world of Nolan’s finale. There is plenty of thumping bombast when necessary, but for the most part, that has given way to measured elements, whether somber or just plain sinister.
The franchise’s history with Oscar has been an interesting one where the music is concerned. The first film wasn’t overly considered, though it should have been. When the second film rolled around, all the buzz it was stirring led many to believe Zimmer and Howard would have a fair shot at a nomination from the notoriously fickle music branch. Both scores were ultimately disqualified because of the number of composers listed on the cue sheet (one of the branch’s many arcane rules, which doesn’t apparently take into consideration affidavits signed by the named contributors stating that the score was primarily the work of Zimmer and Howard).
With “The Dark Knight,” Zimmer had had enough and he took his case up with the branch personally. And he got a reversal of decision. Still, as we all know, it wasn’t nominated.
I don’t know if the new film has enough gas to get the score there but I think it’s fantastic work that deserves recognition. And I was happy to read Christopher Nolan’s extended thoughts on Zimmer’s contribution to the series in the liner notes of the original score CD. I thought I’d offer them up here, in case you haven’t read it yet. It actually provides interesting insight into the “Star Spangled Banner” scene in the film:
“There is one musical contribution to ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ that clearly demonstrates the importance of Hans Zimmer as a creative collaborator. It explains why, eight years ago, as a first time tentpole filmmaker, I so needed his help with reinventing Batman. A fresh musical approach was going to be a key component, but beyond that I needed the help of a master- someone who had faced such huge odds and emerged unscathed. For me Hans Zimmer was the sound of contemporary movies and I was delighted when he agreed to talk about the project. I was less delighted with his initial thoughts – why make the music heroic? Why not play the tragedy and nobility of the tale, like an Elgar concerto? Fear provided a couple reasons right away, but then I started to learn the method to Hans” madness… an unerring ability to hone in on the one thought that cracks a project open. The darkly romantic, lush score, with its strangely minimalist core that he and James Newton Howard labored over with such passion brought new ways of tapping emotion and pathos within the context of relentless action. The sound was fresh, distinctive and has been mercilessly plundered by every action movie (or at least their trailers) since 2005.
“The score for Batman Begins dominated the direction of blockbuster movie music for everyone except Hans, who, when we came to revisit Gotham, insisted on moving in a completely different direction for the crazed, tortured sound of the Joker, and refused to let us put in our favorite cues from the first film, insisting on pushing further towards a destination that only he could hear. Hans has sometimes been accused (not within earshot) of taking the long way round, but what I”ve seen over the last eight years is that you have to take the long way round to find the new sound, the new approach. I have never worked with someone so dedicated to the idea that the real risk is in playing it safe. Hans taught me that you have to pull aggressively in the wrong direction to discover the possibilities- and that without discovering the possibilities you can never do anything exceptional. Together with his team of extraordinary collaborators, Lorne and Mel amongst others – Hans sets creative goals for a project higher than you ever thought possible or practical. He took the same approach with ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ crafting a magnificent and totally unexpected suite for our new villain as we were just starting to shoot. Hans pinpointed our prison world as the seed of an evil spreading across the world, and we were able to incorporate that notion into the shooting of the sequences, leaning more and more on the significance of the sound of evil rising. Here you see the essence of Hans” approach. He is not playing along – his greatest thinking is not even done to picture – Hans sees through the screen to the dark beating heart of the story and is faithful to that and only that.
“But this is not the contribution to which I was referring.
“The musical contribution in /The Dark Knight Rises’ that most clearly demonstrates Hans” importance as a creative collaborator is not to be found on this record. He did not write a note of it. It is a hinge point of the entire film and it is the lonely fragile voice of a boy singing the National Anthem at the center of a massive, crowded football stadium. While we were considering how to stage this sequence I called Hans to ask what big draw artists we might convince to do a star spangled cameo. He threw out a few ideas, trying to get into the spirit of the thing. Then called me back a few minutes later, gently suggesting I might be betraying the spirit of our endeavor. He told me to make the most instinctive and unconscious connection with the lonely boy at the genesis of our story. It was the sort of priceless contribution that gives you goosebumps and reveals your dangerous dependence on a collaborator. I told him I”d think about it.”
– Christopher Nolan
“Zimmer’s haunting melodies”
Melody? Was there a melody in the score? It must have escaped me.
I think this “score” needs serious Razzie consideration. It was absolutely deafening throughout the film and this ain’t my solitary complaint but many critics and audiences have complained about the score. It was just drums and metal banging incessantly getting louder and louder till I thought the theaters speakers would explode. This is a mockery of film scoring. Spider-man from Horner had a much better score, Avengers too to a lesser extent, they have structure and themes, not just loud noise in the background.
I have to agree with red wine here. I found the score really tiring by the endm similar to his work on Inception but even louder and more repetitive.
I humbly suggest listening again.
Absolutely. Reading your article, I was wondering whether it would play better for me as a stand-alone piece. Or maybe even on repeat viewings of the film, now that I know the plot, it doesn’t take me out of the film quite so often.
I’d have to agree as well. Deafening sound without articulation. I thought the scores for the first two worked well enough…but this…a wall of sound. And Nolan tends to overuse score I think. Emotional moments with Alfred didn’t need any heightening and were pushed into the saccharine by the score. Somehow the loudness in Inception was propulsive. Here it’s just annoying.
Most of you seem to have issues with how the score was implemented more than the score itself.
Go back and find the melancholy touch to Wayne’s themes, the playful piano notes for Catwoman, the ominous drunken strings built around Bane, etc. There’s a lot of great work here.
On album, its insufferable. I listened to it once, never again. Is this even music? This is a major artistic fail of Nolan’s movies. Inception was still okay, BB too, I don’t remember TDK’s score to comment but this is just rubbish. There was no variation nor anything, the last act was just bludgeoning drums.
Rewarding something like this with awards is like spitting in the face of Williams and Horner and Giacchino who compose music with proper themes and melodies and counterpoint and structure and scene specific music and development and variation.
You could go to a film music concert and listen to Horner’s Spiderman score being performed or Doyle’s Brave score being performed from this year. Would you want to listen to Zimmer’s TDKR stuff? It is just mindless loudness.
When you’re ready to start engaging in anything other than hyperbole, I’m willing to discuss.
By the way, what was the last Horner score that wasn’t a remake of another Horner score? And his work on Spider-Man was awful, IMO.
I am not being facetious, I really think it is that bad.
If my may, I’ll ask you to listen to Horner’s score again my turn. Just listen to the first 2 minutes of the first track, it contains his new theme and it is lovely and inspiring.
Zimmer’s Batman theme is 2 notes long. You might say so was the shark theme in John Williams’ Jaws but that a different ball game and dazzlingly orchestrated. Its like Zimmer writes the bass part or the percussion part and forgets to write any kind of melody.
Melody isn’t always a prerequisite to a score but there can at-least be progressions or figures if not outright themes and motifs. What Zimmer composes I find to be absolutely crude and nothing that a music student in some academy might not be able to come up with after doodling for a few minutes on his keyboard.
I hugely admire film music composition as a very refined art where a composer can play as defining a role in orchestrating a film as the director by letting his music amp up suspense or emotion or joy or provide a light touch or convey what’s not on the screen. I admire the great intelligence and tastefulness of the great film music composers of yore, but reducing film composition to banging drums seems reductive to me.
Okay even accepting there should be a place for all kinds of music, I think awarding scores like Zimmer’s is unfair to composers who put more effort into their music.
You’re joking with that comment about the Avengers score right? I don’t know if I’ve ever heard more generic, pedestrian work. I can’t even point out a recognizable theme. Unfortunately, that’s the been the case in both of Silvestri’s Marvel contributions so far.
On the other hand, you may have found it overbearing, but I know exactly what both Bane and Catwoman’s pieces sound like. And much like Zimmer’s work in Inception, he clearly put alot of thought into how each piece interacts with one another and meld during certain scenes as well.
Zimmer is to Silvestri as James Joyce is to an author you can purchase at your local drug store.
Zimmer won’t be nominated anyways because he refuses to submit proper paperwork to the Academy for scores that use his contigent of ghostwriters.
Kristopher, I humbly suggest that you do some research on Hans Zimmer’s compositional style and the critical analysis of that style. Start by reading Christian Clemmenson’s harsh but illuminating reviews of all the Batman scores at filmtracks.com. Try to understand how jarring it is for fans of music to hear him compose score after score in the key of D minor, without any notes in the treble range. Talk to L.A. musicians who’ve worked with Zimmer in Hollywood on how frustrating it is to play such music, and how they’re desperately waiting for the John Williams call that is more and more rare these days.
I don’t think you’re being obstinate Kris, but I think the replies to red-wine have been uncalled for and are hurting a reasonable discussion of the objective merits of Zimmer’s score *as music*.
Christian Clemmenson’s hatred of Zimmer clouds his reviews too much IMO these days – so I don’t really think using that as a source to back your opinion gives it much merit. Would be like me using Sean Hannity to back a political point.
Johnny, may I ask who you find to be a more reliable film score review site than filmtracks.com?
Read Clemmenson’s positive reviews of Hannibal, Crimson Tide, The Lion King, Cool Runnings, and Frost/Nixon (which was released a few months after The Dark Knight).
Clem’s rhetoric can be potent (actually, it can be pretty damn annoying), but he’s a sharp guy.
Ian is right. These are the scores Filmtracks gave to recent Zimmer scores.
Angels & Demons – 4 stars
Megamind – 4 stars
Kung Fu Panda – 4 stars
Frost/Nixon – 4 stars
For Nolan films
Batman Begins – 2 stars
The Dark Knight – 2 stars
Inception – 2 stars
The Dark Knight Rises – 2 stars
Filmtracks will not stop from giving a good review if the score is actually good. And in the comments section of course there is a lot of abuse for all these 4 score reviews.
Red_Wine may be abrasive in his critique, but I have to agree. While Zimmer’s score does a good jump of amping up the testosterone in the film, it broke really no new ground for the composer. He simply took his insistent string ostinatos and made them louder, and then created a mash-up of several old themes to form the long-form Batman theme. As for the 2-note motif, while it is instantly recognizable, how do 2 notes in any way represent the complexity of the Bruce Wayne or Batman character? I will admit that I enjoyed Bane’s and Catwoman’s material in the new film, and at least understood what he was going for with the Joker’s material in TDK. Red_Wine is also right in noting that the entirety of Zimmer’s score uses the key of D minor, which is a serious problem. A score in a single key is one which is stifled in its ability to react to the changes on-screen, although he does at least change the meter for Bane’s material. Lastly, the biggest problem with these scores is that there has been no evolving of the sound for each new installment except for the increase in volume. Entire swaths of material from both of the first two films are copied-and-pasted into TDKR, leaving them entirely unchanged and betraying the development of the character. Zimmer did hold out on using his long-form Batman until the end of Batman Begins, but by then, the many other motifs that came about by using an army of ghostwriters made it difficult to figure out which melody was actually supposed to be the main one. I like Zimmer quite a lot, and own an embarassing number of his soundtracks, but his music for this series has been one that I feel is constantly praised for being groundbreaking when it is simply the continuation of Zimmer’s trademark style, just louder. His scores add brawn to the film, but really betray the character of Batman by not providing him with a suitably complex theme and not evolving the music at all over the course of 3 films. I am hopeful that Zimmer will change direction with The Man of Steel, but with Nolan producing, I’m not sure that will happen.
P.S.- I’m also a big Horner fan, and while I love the Spider-Man soundtrack on album, I felt that it didn’t really match the tone of the film while watching it. Still, it’s one of the freshest Horner scores to come along in a long time.
“Talk to L.A. musicians who’ve worked with Zimmer in Hollywood on how frustrating it is to play such music, and how they’re desperately waiting for the John Williams call that is more and more rare these days.”
What an incredibly conservative mindset, no wonder the Music Branch is so out of touch. I’d rather be waiting for Zimmer or Johnny Greenwood to call, but I guess that kind of thematic synergy is just too inventive for most.
Unfortunately, red, you and a couple of others here have a very conservative and borderline elitist idea of what a film score is. You’re wired to dislike it. So I’ll just agree to disagree with you.
“Kristopher, I humbly suggest that you do some research on Hans Zimmer’s compositional style and the critical analysis of that style.”
I’m well aware of both Zimmer’s method of using a crew as well as the overblown criticism of his work since Hannibal.
“Talk to L.A. musicians who’ve worked with Zimmer in Hollywood on how frustrating it is to play such music, and how they’re desperately waiting for the John Williams call that is more and more rare these days.”
This, forgive me, is just pathetic. They can feel free to work elsewhere rather than bellyache that they’re not doing what they want to do.
What an absurd notion. I’m sure there’s an assistant editor laboring away on something he or she doesn’t want to do. That in and of itself doesn’t invalidate the work they’re buttressing.
As ever, there is a strong anti-Zimmer thing that bubbles up when this kind of discussion happens. Never more than merely curious to me, because it always reads like someone scorned.
I’ll leave it with this: I won’t pretend to be a “critic” of film music composition (I can’t imagine — keepers of the flame), but I know that the music has worked really well in Nolan’s films, that they have been examples of aural storytelling and that they have worked for me. I think Zimmer’s best work is behind him, but I love where he’s gone in his collaboration with Nolan.
Considering that I’ve been blaring the Tron: Legacy and Thor soundtracks all day, and I own a large amount of Zimmer, I don’t think charging me with film score elitism or being “wired to dislike” his work are valid charges. I’m just frustrated with a composer, whom I love, not providing more than just brawn to a film. For all his convoluted methodology, the scores still don’t serve the narrative arc of the film well, because they don’t evolve. If film scores no longer have the responsibility of helping tell a story through music, then what purpose do they serve? Thor is a good example of a composer taking the same kind of string ostinatos, overbearing percussion, and simplistic power anthems and making it something that actually functions and evolves to tell the story. These modern techniques are not inherently bad, but Zimmer’s Remote Control composers frequently rely on these techniques alone to build a score instead of using them as tools to put together something great.
And I love your articles, Kris, but no need to get so defensive and condescending here. I’m just trying to have an intellectual discussion on the current direction of film scores and I try not to do it rudely.
Wasn’t really aimed at you so much as Ian. Your criticisms are fair enough even if I think the impact of the work is significant in a different way, but I was just chafing at this notion that there’s a bunch of people desperately waiting for a phone call. Just silly to me.
Did not mean to sound antagonistic. As you know Kris, I am a long time admirer of your writing and your website. Any animosity in my posts was rather directed at Zimmer.
“Conservative and borderline-elitist”? I’ll take that one at a time, but please note that not once in this thread did I mention my *own* opinion of Zimmer’s Batman work. I was merely trying to help explain and defend red_wine’s comments.
Personally, I find Zimmer’s recent stuff to be on the low-end of “good” or the very high end of “mediocre”. Also, as for effectiveness in the film, I found the music (less so in “Rises”, more so in “TDK”) more appropriate then several overpraised and underwhelming scores by more symphonically-minded composers such as Alexandre Desplat and Michael Giacchino.
Re: conservatism. If anyone in this discussion in their approach to music, Kris. It’s Zimmer (and/or Nolan) himself. His Nolan/Bruckheimer/Scott work is generally rooted the mainstream pop idiom: single key, basic chord progressions, and pure consonance. He does not apply avant-garde techniques such as atonality or true musical dissonance (aside from sound effects or post-production manipulation). Honestly, it would be like me being lambasted for being conservative over the “bold approach” of a pre-packaged boy band.
Re: “borderline-elitism” – I didn’t enter this conversation to start an academic analysis of Zimmer’s music. I provided a *basic* analysis, but hardly mentioned a concept more advanced then junior high music class.
As for my tastes in music, well, I have a handful of J-POP on my ITunes player that would probably make your ears bleed, I love Maurice Jarre and Alex North at their most abrasive, I can’t get enough of the Burt Bacharach score to Casino Royale or the title theme to Never Say Never Again…etc…etc…
But seriously, my own musical education hasn’t gone beyond high school band. I played the clarinet but couldn’t master all the octaves or accidentals. I don’t know much at all about harmonies, chord progressions, or cadences. I can play in different meters but can’t recognize by ear. In recent years, I’ve tried to supplement my understanding of music by the help of my brother and by researching the internet.
Actually, I don’t know, maybe that does sound (borderline)-elite. I mean, the way I go on makes music sound as if it is an important intellectual pursuit or something…
I retreat.
Finishing off Kris, I’m listening to your negative review of TDKR on Oscar Talk right now. Excellent analysis. I liked the movie, but I am becoming very interested in reading and listening to all the valid criticisms about it.
Batman Begins and TDK scores were fantastic.
This score, however, is awful. I’ve seen the movie, I own the score. I even listened to it twice hoping that I was just in a bad mood the first time — it was to no avail.
TDKR score comes across as a three-way love child of budget cuts, 80s synthesizer (maybe it’s just a bad post production company that did that), and arrogance.
Hans Zimmer really phoned it in on this one. I love the themes from TDK and I did not appreciate the butchering copy/paste job Mr. Zimmer did to it when making TDKR.
And tell me, exactly, how he evolved Batman’s theme? Didn’t he say after complaints from Begins that he was going to grow the theme with the character? That did not happen. In fact, there was less Batman’ish (new word) themes in this one than the previous film’s score. I still listen to “Like a Dog Chasing Cars” and “A Dark Knight”. TDKR, though, is fixing to get completely dumped off my hard drive.
Kris, your review comes across as someone who did not even listen to this score by itself. I didn’t notice really any issues with it during the movie (definitely my favorite of the 3), but stand-alone, it’s rubbish.
“Kris, your review comes across as someone who did not even listen to this score by itself.”
Don’t be so presumptuous. I own it and listened to it while writing this. It’s fine. You didn’t like it. That’s fine, too.
But I think the idea that a score has to stand on its own away from the film is stupid and I always have. I direct you to Pitypie’s comments below, which are in line with mine.
Sorry, but I countless pieces of film score music on my computer from a huge variety of composers. I even tirelessly listen to groups like Two Steps From Hell and others.
They should be able to stand alone. Saying that they shouldn’t is like saying rock music cannot be separated from its music video.
It’s just not good if it can’t. If it requires the movie as a crutch and cannot easily convey emotion and imagery via imagination on its own, then its rubbish. And it’s definitely not worth selling or buying.
I didn’t like his score as much this time around without James Newton Howard. It’s sort of exhausting. If that was the point than they succeeded.
This Red_Wine guy is trolling his anti-Nolan agenda on every blog there is. I’m cool with you not being a fan, but come on man. It’s getting a bit ridiculous.
The more things change…it wouldn’t be a Nolan release year without Red_Wine railing against it.
I thought the score was only serviceable, but then I’m just not a Hans Zimmer fan at all. He’s one of those film composers who falls into a category of “consistently good, never great” for me.
I’m not getting the intense dislike for the score in these comments, however. It was quite good, even if it didn’t resonate with me personally. I get a little weary of people who comment about movies making everything to be all good or all bad. Most stuff is somewhere in between.
Though, of course, now I see that most of the negativity comes from a single source. Hm.
Zimmer’s Batman scores are fucking HORRIBLE. Nothing but grating sound design/white noise without a single scrap of melody. Nolan has shit taste in film music anyways…all of his movie’s scores sound exactly alike, no matter the composer.
I thought the score was perfect. I bought the album on Amazon that night. However, i think I may prefer Dark Knight and Inception over DKR….for now.
You guys make it sound like what makes music good or bad is actually objective. Music is like movies, or any other piece of art. We all have an opinion.
I hear many people talking about how greatly you feel the absence of Ledger in this movie, but there’s another absence that I could feel greatly in this movie, and it was the absence of James Newton Howard. I never gave Howard enough credit for his contributions to the score in the previous 2 films, as it was always the Zimmer musical cues that were always stuck in my head, but together they formed a nice balancing act, and I think you really needed Howard’s more subtle, emotional scoring during more quiet scenes to counteract the bombastic approach Zimmer takes to the action. I felt like the score was a bit suffocating here, and I think Zimmer’s scores with Nolan have been going more and more in that direction lately. I like the tension Zimmer can provide with a score, and there are many such great moments in this film, but I felt like the score left little breathing room.
For better or worse the implementation of a score in a movie colors how we respond to it.
And the score for TDKR was too loud at times.
Personally I thought the score for TDK worked much better.
It is also a score that really needs the imagery to compliment it as part of a listening experience. Listening to it on its own is arduous.
BTW I disagree with FilmTracks on the score for Inception. I love that one and it plays quite well on its own.
I think there’s probably a good thirty-minute album one can make from Inception, and if it lacks compositional subtlety it makes up for it in atmosphere, but I find the lack of a strong love theme to be a weakness.
There definitely seems to be some sort if ideological divide when it comes to film music, and Hans Zimmer exposes it more so than other composers. There are those who are of the opinion that, ultimately, the music should service the film — if the score happens to work outside the film, all the better. Then there are those who feel that film music should stand alone. As much as I love scores that are great enough to stand alone — John Williams is my favourite musician of all time — it’s a little odd to even try to argue that film music HAS to be good by itself. Zimmer’s TDKR score makes for a pretty awful album but its an extremely effective score in the movie. What’s important to remember is that it wasn’t composed to be a good album. Releasing film music, while not a relatively new phenomenon (I’m pretty sure the first score album ever released was for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), is an inherently commercial pursuit. The music is first created to service a director’s images, and then gets packaged up by itself and sold.
I lovelovelove film music, and I wish Hans Zimmer showcased the musicality of some of his peers (or the musicality of his 90s output), but it’s hard to fault him for delivering an outstanding aural accompaniment to TDKR.
This is pretty close to my feelings.
I agree with much of this. Also, I think Zimmer is capable of doing some very neat variations on his bombastic style, take for example his “Sherlock Holmes” score, which I loved and is very listenable on its own.
I loved Catwoman’s theme, but the rest did nothing but distract me. Which I’m almost sure has more to do with the overbearing sound mix than the actual score itself, so no potshots at Zimmer here. However the deafening loudness should be reason enough the film doesn’t receive any Oscar nominations for its sound.
Geez some people here sound like extremely negative people!
I don’t usually post on websites, but just wanted to add a few points.
Firstly, whats the point of ripping people’s work apart in the first place?
It takes no guts to be a critic. It doesn’t take a special person to criticize someone.
You spend 5 minutes of your life crapping on what others have labored for a long time to create.
What does take guts is actually being the creator and putting yourself out there knowing full well that a bunch of idiots are going to point out what they think is wrong with it. When in reality it’s doubtful any of these critics could do a better job themselves.
I would challenge those people here who’ve spent maybe 10 minutes attempting to downgrade someones work, and actually put in the hundreds of hours it takes to outdo this score and show us all why you’re qualified to even discuss it.
On the score itself, I think Hans and Co have done an absolutely tremendous job, including the very aggressive sounds for Bane.
I’ve heard Hans talk on this topic, and this music is not actually about the character Bane, but the world he creates.
That is the reason behind the tribal nature of the sounds. In fact, it’s pretty fascinating the way it’s been created. It’s literally an orchestra engaging in a drum circle, and while on the surface to some it may just sound like noise, if you listen closer there is a LOT of subtly and nuance to it.
I find both the Batman trilogy absolutely thrilling, and a lot of that comes back to the score.
I find it quite amusing that the scores have received poor reviews from within the film track industry, when it’s so obvious that all three scores have been massive successes.
Film scores are there to enhance the storytelling within the movie, and the fact that so many millions of people all over the world have found the movies so amazing, so breathtaking means that the score has succeeded.
This movie was anticipated more than just about anything I’ve seen. It is in the top few trilogies of all time. There is no way this could have happened if the score is terrible as some seem to believe.
And nit picking like saying all of the scores are written in “D minor”? Come on people!
Ask people coming out of TDKR and ask them what key the music was written in.
THE AUDIENCE DOES NOT CARE!
Ask them if they were moved, thrilled, affected by the movie. You’ll get a very different answer.
Final thoughts to people bagging the score.
There’s so much music in the world, why waste time criticizing music you don’t like?
Why no instead spend that time listening to music you like?
Let people who did like the music enjoy it.
Nolan has to be on drugs, Zimmer just destroyed the movie man of steel with his non event boring scores.