Christopher Walken ‘Dance Now’ Mash-Up Saves The Day

#Christopher Walken
03.19.14

The Internet loves a good mash-up. And the Internet loves Christopher Walken. So why it took so long to put them together is a mystery for the ages. But now that it's here it seems so obvious. Like peanut butter and Nutella sandwiches or cutting cupcakes in half to make an icing sandwich or…wow okay maybe I need to eat lunch because I've got sandwiches on the brain.

But I digress. The folks over at Huffington Post put together what may go down in history as the best music video mash-up in history. Enjoy!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Walken
TAGSchristopher walkenChristopher Walken dancingdance nowMASHUP

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP