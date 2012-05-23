‘Chronicle’ director to helm ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ game adaptation

“Chronicle” director Josh Trank has got a pretty full plate these days – and it just got a little fuller with news that he’s signed on to direct a live-action adaptation of the best-selling Playstation title “Shadow of the Colossus” for Sony Pictures.

Released in 2005 on the Playstation 2, the narrative-heavy video game centers on Wander, a grief-stricken young man who, believing his girlfriend has died, summons a demon with the power to reanimate the deceased. However, he must first agree to slay 16 giant stone creatures known as colossi in the mystical land where the demon resides.



According to Deadline, which broke the story, Trank eagerly sought out the directing assignment as he was already a fan of the game.

The critical and box-office success of the found-footage “Chronicle” has certainly opened a lot of doors for the young filmmaker, who is also currently attached to helm a “Fantastic Four” reboot for Fox, a spin-off movie centering on the “Spider-Man” villain Venom for Sony, and an adaptation of the Christian Gossett comic-book series “The Red Star” for Warner Bros. Pictures.

