‘Chronicle’ director to helm ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ game adaptation

“Chronicle” director Josh Trank has got a pretty full plate these days – and it just got a little fuller with news that he’s signed on to direct a live-action adaptation of the best-selling Playstation title “Shadow of the Colossus” for Sony Pictures.
Released in 2005 on the Playstation 2, the narrative-heavy video game centers on Wander, a grief-stricken young man who, believing his girlfriend has died, summons a demon with the power to reanimate the deceased. However, he must first agree to slay 16 giant stone creatures known as colossi in the mystical land where the demon resides.
According to Deadline, which broke the story, Trank eagerly sought out the directing assignment as he was already a fan of the game.
The critical and box-office success of the found-footage “Chronicle” has certainly opened a lot of doors for the young filmmaker, who is also currently attached to helm a “Fantastic Four” reboot for Fox, a spin-off movie centering on the “Spider-Man” villain Venom for Sony, and an adaptation of the Christian Gossett comic-book series “The Red Star” for Warner Bros. Pictures.
Ooooooooooooooh! That could be something really special. I never got to finish the game somehow, however it was just beautiful and hauntingly tragic on some level since you are trying to save his girlfriend by killing these majestic beings that are often passive until you are actively trying to kill them. I think this could be amazing if done right. I also think this would give Trank the chance to do something special and fairly original to Hollywood, compared to the rumors he was tied to a Venom spin-off. Which could be good, it’s just not as likely he’d have as much freedom as a movie about a Marvel villain turned anti-hero. So this is pretty exciting.
-Cheers