Cinejabber: The 2011 gems under your nose

Once again, welcome to Cinejabber, your weekend soapbox space to discuss whatever’s on your mind, cinematically speaking, at the moment. I can’t say there’s much on mine: I took in my 40th film of the London Film Festival this morning (in addition to the 30-odd titles in the LFF programme I’ve seen elsewhere), and the cumulative effect is rather hazy. Say, are there any good plays on at the moment?
As you’ve may have noticed, the festival routine has caused me to fall way behind on my reviewing duties, so expect more reports (and an interview or two) even after the fest draws its curtains on Thursday. Among other festival treats, I enjoyed Alexander Payne’s witty, wide-ranging Screen Talk last night (even if I’m not that crazy about his latest — more on that another time), while tomorrow’s Surprise Film gets harder to pin down the closer I get to it. Possibilities vary in size and scale from “Hugo” to “Le Havre,” with “Tintin,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “Damsels in Distress” all seemingly in play; having just scored a ticket today, I’ll be happy with something I haven’t seen. (Selfish, I know.)
As it stands, festival talk seems needlessly far-sighted when US moviegoers (okay, those in certain privileged areas) have access to two of the year’s very best films right now. Chances are you haven’t been hanging around our site very long if you aren’t yet aware of our feelings about “Martha Marcy May Marlene”: Sean Durkin’s superb art-horror debut bewitched me at Cannes in the spring (review here), and pleasingly, only got more slippery and ambiguous on a recent revisit. Kris, meanwhile, was no less impressed at Telluride. (Kris spoke to stars Elizabeth Olsen and John Hawkes earlier this week; my interview with Durkin will go up in the coming week.)
With the film having finally hit theaters yesterday, many of you can now share in (or perhaps question) our enthusiasm. I’m also curious to know how many of you have caught “Weekend,” a pitch-perfect British indie that’s been doing the rounds Stateside for a while now, but oddly, only made its home debut at the LFF last week. I plan eventually to write in more detail about Andrew Haigh’s wise, funny, exquisitely judged brief-encounter romance between two gay blokes in the East Midlands — perhaps my favorite discovery of the LFF so far — but feel free to start the conversation about it.
I can’t wait to see both “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and “Weekend”; alas, neither has opened in Toronto yet! I expect the former at least to open next weekend, and hopefully so will “The Skin I Live in”.
I saw “Paranormal Activity 3” yesterday, and it was great! This is the rare horror franchise that gets better with each installment. I love the way in which each film pulls back another layer to shine more light on the demon-infested family at the centre of the story. The sound editing is also among the very best of the year. The visual effects as well, as they have been for each installment. CGI can be incredibly impressive, but these films leave you asking, “How did they do that?!” and genuinely not knowing.
It’s also very interesting to note that “Paranormal Activity 3” was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman of “Catfish”. This is nowhere near as good, but it remains one of the best horror films of the year (alongside “Insidious”). I give it an A-.
Not my favourite film of the year, but pretty damn close to it, and a film I haven’t heard anybody talking about is Medianeras. An Argentinian indie romcom about two people kept apart by the architecture of their city and the architecture of modern living, all the technology meant to bring people together ends up keeping them apart. It’s a beautiful, touching, intelligent piece that I really loved and want to see again whenever it comes out on DVD. If you get a chance to catch it, do so!
God, I hope the LFF Surprise Film isn’t My Week with Marilyn. And I hope it’s better than Brighton Rock, from last year. You’d think the Boot-meister that is Sandra Hebron would find something good to leave the festival with after 10 years… right?
Rewatching Michael Clayton right now… how did Clooney not win an Oscar for this? Damn. Speaking of Clooney, looking forward to seeing The Descendants soon.
Curious to hear your thoughts on Winterbottom’s ‘Trishna’, Guy. Other reviews I have been reading suggest that the film is pretty much a disaster. Have you had a chance to check it out?
Uh, cause he was up against Daniel Day-Lewis? Hard to see what’s so difficult to understand here…
Even then, Mortensen and Depp gave better performances. And I say that as someone who rewatched “Clayton” earlier this week. Wilkinson acts circles around Clooney, which isn’t necessarily meant to be critical of Clooney, as I think any actor would look weak next to Wilkinson.
I skipped ‘Trishna’ this morning for the simple reason that it takes a film I’m really looking forward to to get me out of bed at 8am on a Saturday morning — and this is not such a film. Will probably catch it later this week.
And yes, for my money, Daniel Day-Lewis would rightfully beat any Best Actor nominee from the past decade, so I’m resolutely untroubled by Clooney’s loss.
“any best actor nominee from the past decade.”
I absolutely agree. I’m planning on seeing TWBB sometime again soon. I didn’t love the movie when I first watched it, but Day-Lewis’ performance is just amazing.
Oops I forgot DDL won that year. My bad! Well I still think Clooney gave one of us best performances in Michael Clayton.
Looking forward to your review, Guy.
I still find the total lack of subtlety in Day-Lewis’ performance to be something of an issue. Don’t get me wrong what he’s doing is totally immersive and very tricky to pull off, but he’s playing it at the most cartoonishly hammy register he can possibly hit.
I would probably also go with DDL in TWBB for best of the decade but on any given day I would consider Heath Ledger (Brokeback), Forest Whitaker (Scotland) or Terrence Howard (Hustle and Flow).
I just saw “Weekend” today and thought it was absolutely beautiful. I even got a little misty-eyed at some points, which is rare for me.
I’d be stunned if this doesn’t remain in my top ten for the rest of the year.
Drats. It was showing here in Houston last week and I missed it.
I’m watching Juno again this weekend and I saw Bridesmaids yesterday. Bridesmaids was great but I actually think that Rose Byrne was better than Melissa McCarthy. Of course, Kristen Wiig is the best part of it.
Yep, I’ve been saying exactly the same thing about Byrne. And Wiig. And Chris O’Dowd, who has a serious shot at my Best Supporting Actor last at the end of the year.
I agree with all of those, Guy, those were my perceived standouts, along with Rudolph, who didn’t do anything particularly flashy, but does anchor the emotional sincerity of the film with Wiig.
I just think everybody was equally awesome in Bridesmaids. McCarthy is getting buzz cause it’s flashiest.
Okay, I just finished my rewatch of Juno. It’s a brilliant movie. Who knew strippers had such strong writing skills?
Harsh M1, harsh. She went to my alma mater… go Hawkeyes!
Couldn’t agree with you more M1. I like McCarthy just fine but she’s so overrated on the blogosphere. If anybody should be in conversation from the supporting cast of ladies in that film, it’s Byrne.
Last night I watched the worst movie of the year: Scream 4.
I have new respect for Elizabeth Olsen for Not getting herself cast in it.
Without seeing many of this year’s Oscar movies so far, I can already say that “Weekend” will be among my top 10 films of the year, probably around 4 or 5. The trailer, though, will remain at #1. Pitch perfect trailer and even better film.
It’s been out forever, but am saddened to see Certified Copy being more or less forgotten by most now. Such a terrific film and Binoche is sublime.
I need to see that. I love Binoche and I read nothing but praise for it.
I am going to two screenings in the next couple of days: My Weekend With Marilyn (instead of Albert Nobbs) on Monday and The Artist on Tuesday. Very excited.
Just got in from seeing Take Shelter. Haunting movie. Shannon is everything people have been saying and more in this movie. His is without question the best performance I’ve seen anyone give so far this year, granted I still have much more to see. He is mesmerizing in it, heartbreaking. Jessica Chastain, as always, is utterly convincing and never hits a false note as his wife.
The director does a wonderful job at creating a sense of building dread and anxiety. Take Shelter will certainly rank as one of my favorite films of the year.
I absolutely loved Take Shelter and Shannon. Agreed on all points here.
It’s one of my best this year too. Mike Shannon wears psychosis like a second skin impeccably. I really hope more people see this film. It seriously needs to be talked about more. I’d also like to see a lot of debate going on about its ending too..but yeah, for that to happen, more people gotta see it first.
Thoughts on the trailer for In The Land of Blood and Honey? (Strange there isn’t a thread for it *hint hint*) Really exceeded my expectations… well, the 2 minutes of it anyway. I wonder if the trailer for W.E had dropped before it screened, would ppl have had high expectations? I didn’t find that trailer all that great and I don’t quite get what the film is about (I’ve avoided most reviews but get that the general consensus is that it’s flaming pile of crap).
I liked MMMM but didn’t love it, certainly not as much as the majority of critics and bloggers. It felt like poor man’s Polanski to me and I am one of those people who was annoyed by the ending.
I enjoyed my viewing experience but it didn’t really speak to me or make me tense which I would have at least expected it to do. I guess I’ll give it another shot down the road.
Interesting. Hasn’t opened here yet. I’m very curious about it, curious how I’ll respond. I know Guy and Kris are over the moon about it. I usually don’t have problems with endings left unresolved, but I wonder how I’ll feel about this one. I’m also very curious to see if Olsen lives up to the hype. What did you think of her?
In a funny way, I’m not even sure the ending IS all that unresolved.
I didn’t get the ending at all. I’m not even talking about resolution either as I don’t need resolution to enjoy a film. Hell Certified Copy is still my favorite so far this year and that clearly has no resolution but I like that ending. MMMM on the other hand just ended and I don’t know what it was saying. Hopefully someone will give me some insight.
Olsen is very good, probably my 2nd favorite perf this year behind Juliette Binoche.
I think Henry’s Crime is pretty underrated.
My favorite film is A Separation, and that’s the one film I urge my own personal friends to see if they only see one film this rest of the year…but I think the love for that is pretty well represented on this site (thankfully, I suppose). It still kills me that I haven’t seen Weeeknd yet, so many of my friends have caught it in festivals and special screenings and whatnot and I’m dying to see it but I feel like it’d make a great date movie and I’d rather wait for that opportunity than going to see it on my own.
I absolutely hated Day-Lewis’s performance in Blood. Talk about scenery chewing and self-conscious acting.
I agree wholeheartedly with Guy about Weekend but not about MMMM which is only worth seeing for Olsen.
And I won’t be shocked if Clooney or Dujardin win the best actor Oscar this year.
I don’t like being in the minority with things, but … I also thought DDL was over-the-top to a detriment that year. Didn’t make my top 10 and prob wouldn’t have made a top 20 if I did one. My win that year would have been between Viggo or Casey Affleck (Assass. Jesse James – I have him Lead).
I quite liked Senna. It has some of the best editing of the year too.
Finally saw The Ides of March a couple of days ago. And as soon as the end credits started rolling I realized what Kris Tapley meant by…along the lines of…”it doesn’t think it’s smart” in his reply to someone’s comment about the film. I don’t think it’s intent on delving into the specifics of an election campaign mechanism or on offering some sort of epiphanies about politics in earnest. It’s rather a blunt–for lack of a better word–sketch of this is how politics transforms a person. This is what politics is, basically. I guess it’s not entirely illegitimate to criticize the seemingly incoherence in Stephen’s actions, but even Deplat’s score with staccato notes (correct me if I’m wrong) in the beginning, a bit too extreme or abstract characterizations (Mike, Molly), Stephen’s abrupt, dramatic transformation in such a short time period all suggest that this isn’t the sort of reality-oriented, brain-racking political drama you usually see. Here I have to disagree with A.O.Scott because I felt it was more like an allegory, a stark illustration of how politics corrupts people, not bound by a specific time frame although Mike Morris is reminiscent of Obama 3 years ago.
I saw Young Adult at a surprise screening yesterday in Chicago. The film is an interesting one. It is a film that will be unbelievably hard to market to the American people, one many people may hate, but a film that is hilarious and in the end, in my opinion, a great movie.
Charlize Theron gives a fantastic performance, never flinching away from the nastiness and darkness the role requires. Her character’s arc is not one that allows for redemption. It is fairly truncated. The audience sees this woman at her worst and unlike other films, Bridesmaids for example, she does not redeem herself in the end. She is the same person she was at the beginning of the film. Patton Oswalt is great as well. He should find a home in Supporting Actor, if enough people see the film and are not immediately turned off.
Skipping the festival circuit was probably a smart route for Reitman and the movie. This movie does not scream Oscar, and that can be quite a negative thing in many of the film bloggers eyes. It is not Up in the Air and it is certainly not Juno, but one has to respect Cody and Reitman for bringing such an interesting, horrible, yet true person to the screen.
Ooooh! Thanks for sharing!
A few people have drawn comparisons to Bad Teacher… would you agree/disagree? I found BT to be a terrible-borderline atrocious film, so I’m hoping it was just a comparison based on the leads both being hot blondes who play characters that aren’t entirely likeable.
I liked Weekend too. It’s smart, no-bs filmmaking. It manages to be completely naturalistic, even if at second thought it does adhere to some commonly used romantic film conventions; but manages to glide over those conventions to gently expose some human truths. Well done.
Saw “Take Shelter” last night, in a theater whose air conditioning had broken down, so the movie’s quiet soundtrack competed with a noisy fan. Which was to my patience’s detriment. Still, an impressive movie – amazing bursts of visual inventiveness cutting through what otherwise appears as a slow moving naturalistic drama. The ending (slight spoiler warning) is as impressively staged as anything someone like Shyamalan at his best could do. At first it seems to mean one thing. But then it could also mean something very different. Either way it’s bad news.
Watched “Submarine” earlier this week. I have major issues with that excruciatingly quirky and self-conscious voiceover, but beneath that there was a oddball romance that was both funny and engaging. The whole cast is great, Craig Roberts and Yasmin Page really managed to flesh out their characters and make you really care about them. Sally Hawkins and Noah Taylor were both great as the parents, Taylor especially.
Like Addison, I also caught Young Adult in Chicago. You can check out my review of the film here: [wp.me]
I organized a screening of “Weekend” a month ago at USC’s film school. It’s quite a great film indeed. Maybe the best I’ve seen so far this year.
I also caught “Martha Marcy May Marlene” last week in class before release. I wasn’t as taken by it. The acting was superb, and I understand what the director was trying to do with all the with-holding, but there is only so much lack of character motivation you should be able to take until it all becomes too silly and arbitrary.
I’ve recently also caught “Pariah” – another great addition to queer cinema. It’s not without its problems (should have been longer, could have had a better ending), but it’s so refreshing to see the images that “Weekend” and “Pariah” give us that I think everyone should go see these films.
Incidentally, for anyone curious, the LFF Surprise Film turned out to be Damsels in Distress — so at least we part-called it here! It was wonderful. Again.
I really don’t understand the sparsely harsh reactions to the ending of “Martha Marcy May Marlene”. This is a film about the healing process, of remembrance, of the inability to forget…that process doesn’t happen overnight and a pat, decisive ending would do it no favors. Love the film.
Just saw Take Shelter.
Wow.
Great companion piece to A Serious Man, and not just because [SPOILER] of the ending shots.
I’m in Dayton, OH, and I was lucky enough to get a chance to see “Weekend” at a LGBT Film Festival in my city back in September. It’s absolutely one of my favorite films of the year.
The conversations between the guys is so crisp, real, and frank, that I couldn’t believe that most of it wasn’t improvised or at least done in a Mike Leigh-style of screenwriting.
According to an interview with Haigh at Cinemablend he says that almost all of their dialogue is as written. It blew me away. The peformances feel so lived in as well.