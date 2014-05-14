The guys at Cinema Sins are fond of saying 'No movie is without sin.' Armed with that harsh truth they dove in to pick apart one of the more solid comic book adaptations in recent times before its sequel hits theaters. And what they found wasn't pretty. 'X-Men: First Class' is a really fun movie but like any other story condensed into two hours, it falls apart fast once you pick at the tiniest loose plot thread.
Cinema Sins Adds Up Everything Wrong With ‘X-Men: First Class’
05.14.14
