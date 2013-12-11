Cinema Sins Catalogues Everything Wrong With ‘Two Towers’

#Lord of the Rings
12.11.13

With The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug hitting theaters this weekend, Cinema Sins takes us all the way back to 2002 and the release of The Empire Strikes Back Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. And in case you missed it, catch up on part one with their take-town of Fellowship of the Ring.

