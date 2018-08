When 'Chronicle' became a surprise box-office hit in 2012, it was considered a breathe of superhero fresh air. Of course, with novelty comes a lack of cynicism. And with a lack of cynicism, small details get overlooked. Details like, 'Why is every kid in this universe filming their life story?'

Luckily, Cinema Sins is here to remedy that. Always remember, just because you love something doesn't mean you can't make fun of it.