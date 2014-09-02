Cinema Sins & Honest Trailers combine forces to lambaste ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

09.02.14 4 years ago

Between the two of them, Cinema Sins and Honest Trailers succinctly lampoon tired tropes and thin characterizations in film. So it was only a matter of time before these juggernauts of parody combined forces. Like a sarcastic Voltron, they are more powerful together then we could have ever imagined…wait, I think I just mixed metaphors there. Go with it. 

So what movie could rile their ire so completely that they'd enter this unholy alliance? None other than “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Watch below and relive the mind-bogglingly poor narrative decisions all over again!

Honest Trailer:

Cinema Sins:

