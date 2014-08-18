‘Everything Wrong With Sin City’: Strap in, this is gonna take a while

08.18.14

When '”Sin City” was released, theater goers were blown away by the visuals and unique nonlinear narrative. Even if you weren't a cinephile, you knew you were watching something special. 

But all those flashy visuals were covering up more plot holes than the Hartigan's corrupt partner put in his back. Oh no, the need for overly gritty narration has infected me like corruption has infected this city. Leave me. Watch Cinema Sins take a sledgehammer to the knees of the plot of “Sin City” and get out while you still can, kid.

