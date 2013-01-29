Cinemax renews Alan Ball’s ‘Banshee’ for a second season

After only three airings (and no officially announced ratings information), “Banshee” has done enough to earn a second season on Cinemax.

Cinemax announced on Tuesday (January 29) that “Banshee” has been renewed and that the second season will premiere in 2014.

The story of a master thief (Antony Starr), who finds himself assuming the identity of the new sheriff in a Pennsylvania town, was created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler, with “True Blood” developer Alan Ball and Emmy winner Greg Yaitanes serving as executive producers.

Schickler and Tropper will remain on-board to write “Banshee” season two, joined by John Romano (“Monk”), Evan Dunsky (“Two and a Half Men”) and Doug Jung (“Big Love”).

In addition to Starr, the “Banshee” cast includes Ivana Milicevic, Ulrich Thomsen, Frankie Faison, Hoon Lee, Matt Servitto, Trieste Kelly Dunn and Ben Cross.

“Banshee” premiered on January 11 and new episodes continue to air on Friday nights.