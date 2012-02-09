Clay Aiken sets release for ‘Steadfast’ to coincide with ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Eager to capitalize on Clay Aiken”s upcoming appearance on “Celebrity Apprentice,” Decca will release “Steadfast” from the former “American Idol” contestant on March 29.
“Steadfast” is a rehashing of 2010″s “Tried and True,” a set which featured Aiken interpreting such pop standards as “Can”t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Misty,” and “Suspicious Minds.”
In addition to many of those tracks, “Steadfast” includes a new original track, first single “Bring Back My Love,” as well as versions of “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” and “Who”s Sorry Now.”
Aiken”s stint on “Apprentice” begins Feb. 19, alongside such other “celebrities” as Aubrey O”Day, George Takei, Teresa Guidice, Debbie Gibson and Penn Teller.
The release date is actually March 27 – all releases are on Tuesdays, as you surely must know. Thanks for highlighting this in your blog. Clay is a one of a kind singer!
Can’t wait – pre-ordered Steadfast – Clay’s voice never sounded better on Bring Back my Love! one correction though – the CD is released on TUESDAY the 27th like all other CD released NOT on the 29th.
Why is he releasing an album he already did under another name? That is so dishonest. Did the last album fail or something?