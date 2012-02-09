Clay Aiken sets release for ‘Steadfast’ to coincide with ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Eager to capitalize on Clay Aiken”s upcoming appearance on “Celebrity Apprentice,” Decca will release “Steadfast” from the former “American Idol” contestant on March 29.

“Steadfast” is a rehashing of 2010″s “Tried and True,” a set which featured Aiken interpreting such pop standards as “Can”t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Misty,” and “Suspicious Minds.”

In addition to many of those tracks, “Steadfast” includes a new original track, first single “Bring Back My Love,” as well as versions of “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” and “Who”s Sorry Now.”

Aiken”s stint on “Apprentice” begins Feb. 19, alongside such other “celebrities” as Aubrey O”Day, George Takei, Teresa Guidice, Debbie Gibson and Penn Teller.