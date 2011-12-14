Clint Eastwood and family to be the subject of new E! reality series

In yet another sign that the downfall of Western civilization is nigh, Oscar-winning filmmaker/actor Clint Eastwood’s family will be the subject of a new E! reality series, though the man himself will – thankfully – only be making a couple of cameo appearances. But still…what?

The news was broken by TMZ, which learned that Eastwood’s wife Dina and two of his daughters – Morgan, 15, and Francesca, 18 – are currently shooting a new reality series being produced by Bunim/Murray, the company behind such legendary television classics as “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “Bad Girls Club”. The show will explore the totally original idea of what it’s like to live in a family of “Hollywood royalty”. Gosh, get this thing on the air already!

81-year-old Eastwood married former news anchorwoman Dina Ruiz in 1996; she is 35 years his junior. Francesca was born to Eastwod and his former wife, actress Frances Fisher, while Morgan is his child with Dina.

E! is reportedly planning on airing the series in the next few months.

