Coachella Day Three photos: Arcade Fire, Beck and… Lindsay Lohan

04.14.14 4 years ago

Coachella Day Three on Sunday brought out more winds and headliners like Arcade Fire and Beck… but also some celebrities. Aaron Paul and Lindsay Lohan could be seen in the VIP pit at Lana Del Rey's set.

Check out photos of them, plus pics of The 1975, The Naked and Famous, Trombone Shorty, Disclosure, Ducksauce and more.

Coachella ran for three days over April 11-13 at the Polo Fields in Indio, Calif., and will continue next weekend for Weekend 2 with the same lineup.

