Jay Z made a surprise visit to Nas' set on Day 2 of Coachella 2014. Check out photos of Hov plus other headliners including Lorde, Muse, Pharrell and Skrillex.

Queens of the Stone Age, Skrillex, Laura Mvula, Kid Cudi, the Pixies and Banks were also on hand on April 12 at the Polo Fields in Indio, Calif.