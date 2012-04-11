UPDATED: Coachella announces webcast schedule for 2012 fest’s first weekend

Couldn’t nab tickets to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival for this weekend? Were you dying to check out acts like recently reunited Refused, Florence + the Machine, Frank Ocean or Bon Iver?
Organizers have released a list of live webcasts they’ll be posting from shows April 13-15, which will go all day. No word if they’ll be doing the same for the following weekend (which has an identical lineup). Streams do not include headliners The Black Keys, Radiohead or Snoop Dogg with Dr. Dre (Eminem is rumored to be joining the latter).
UPDATED: Now with more Pulp! and TBA!
The following shows will be streaming on the Coachella YouTube page, with all listed times in PST. Here’s a trailer for the web event:
Friday, April 13th
03:55 – James
04:00 – GIVERS
04:10 – honeyhoney
04:40 – Neon Indian
05:00 – Gary Clark Jr.
05:05 – Grouplove
05:25 – Jimmy Cliff & Tim Armstrong
06:00 – Yuck
06:20 – Dawes
06:30 – Arctic Monkeys
07:00 – Wu Lyf
07:10 – Madness
07:50 – Pulp
08:15 – Frank Ocean
08:15 – Ximena Sarinan
08:50 – Mazzy Star
09:10 – The Rapture
09:45 – The Black Keys
10:05 – Explosions in the Sky
10:50 – The Black Angels
11:15 – M83
11:20 – Refused
12:10 – Amon Tobin
12:25 – Swedish House Mafia
Saturday, April 14th
03:25 – The Big Pink
03:30 – Childish Gambino
03:30 – The Vaccines
04:05 – AWOLNATION
04:15 – We Were Promised Jetpacks
04:20 – Azealia Banks
04:50 – tUnE-yArDs
05:00 – Destroyer
05:05 – Buzzcocks
05:35 – Kaiser Chiefs
05:55 – Manchester Orchestra
06:05 – Andrew Bird
06:30 – Noel Gallagher”s High Flying Birds
06:55 – Laura Marling
07:15 – Squeeze
07:20 – Andrew Bird
07:45 – St. Vincent
08:05 – Grace Potter and the Nocturnals
08:10 – The Shins
08:55 – Kasabian
09:30 – Bon Iver
10:10 – Miike Snow
11:05 – TBA
11:35 – ASAP Rocky
Sunday, April 15th
03:25 – Wild Beasts
03:30 – Oberhofer
03:30 – Santigold
04:20 – Real Estate
04:35 – The Growlers
04:45 – Fitz and the Tantrums
05:20 – Sean Kuti & Egypt 80
05:30 – Band of Skulls
05:45 – Wild Flag
06:15 – Beats Antique
06:40 – Gregg Ginn
06:50 – The Hives
07:10 – The Airplane Boys
07:45 – Justice
08:30 – Beirut
09:30 – Goyte
09:45 – Modeselektor
09:45 – Florence and the Machine
10:35 – TBA
Raaaaaiiinnn
test