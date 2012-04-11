UPDATED: Coachella announces webcast schedule for 2012 fest’s first weekend

Couldn’t nab tickets to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival for this weekend? Were you dying to check out acts like recently reunited Refused, Florence + the Machine, Frank Ocean or Bon Iver?

Organizers have released a list of live webcasts they’ll be posting from shows April 13-15, which will go all day. No word if they’ll be doing the same for the following weekend (which has an identical lineup). Streams do not include headliners The Black Keys, Radiohead or Snoop Dogg with Dr. Dre (Eminem is rumored to be joining the latter).

UPDATED: Now with more Pulp! and TBA!

The following shows will be streaming on the Coachella YouTube page, with all listed times in PST. Here’s a trailer for the web event:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Friday, April 13th

03:55 – James

04:00 – GIVERS

04:10 – honeyhoney

04:40 – Neon Indian

05:00 – Gary Clark Jr.

05:05 – Grouplove

05:25 – Jimmy Cliff & Tim Armstrong

06:00 – Yuck

06:20 – Dawes

06:30 – Arctic Monkeys

07:00 – Wu Lyf

07:10 – Madness

07:50 – Pulp

08:15 – Frank Ocean

08:15 – Ximena Sarinan

08:50 – Mazzy Star

09:10 – The Rapture

09:45 – The Black Keys

10:05 – Explosions in the Sky

10:50 – The Black Angels

11:15 – M83

11:20 – Refused

12:10 – Amon Tobin

12:25 – Swedish House Mafia

Saturday, April 14th

03:25 – The Big Pink

03:30 – Childish Gambino

03:30 – The Vaccines

04:05 – AWOLNATION

04:15 – We Were Promised Jetpacks

04:20 – Azealia Banks

04:50 – tUnE-yArDs

05:00 – Destroyer

05:05 – Buzzcocks

05:35 – Kaiser Chiefs

05:55 – Manchester Orchestra

06:05 – Andrew Bird

06:30 – Noel Gallagher”s High Flying Birds

06:55 – Laura Marling

07:15 – Squeeze

07:20 – Andrew Bird

07:45 – St. Vincent

08:05 – Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

08:10 – The Shins

08:55 – Kasabian

09:30 – Bon Iver

10:10 – Miike Snow

11:05 – TBA

11:35 – ASAP Rocky

Sunday, April 15th

03:25 – Wild Beasts

03:30 – Oberhofer

03:30 – Santigold

04:20 – Real Estate

04:35 – The Growlers

04:45 – Fitz and the Tantrums

05:20 – Sean Kuti & Egypt 80

05:30 – Band of Skulls

05:45 – Wild Flag

06:15 – Beats Antique

06:40 – Gregg Ginn

06:50 – The Hives

07:10 – The Airplane Boys

07:45 – Justice

08:30 – Beirut

09:30 – Goyte

09:45 – Modeselektor

09:45 – Florence and the Machine

10:35 – TBA