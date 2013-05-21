Coachella sets 2014 dates

05.21.13 5 years ago

With Coachella 2013 barely in the rear-view mirror,  the Indio, Calif. festivals organizers have announced the dates for the 2014 event.

Once again spanning two weekends, with the same acts appearing both weekends, Coachella 2014 will take place April 11-13 and April 18-20.

Tickets go on sale Friday. General admission passes per weekend are $349 or you and yours can splurge and go for the Safari Tent, which is $6,500, but covers two people! It includes your tickets, an an air-conditioned tent with up to two queen beds, plus restrooms and showers. For more information, go here.

Who would you like to see play Coachella 2014?
 

