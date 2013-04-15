Coachella day three: Wind storm can’t stop Red Hot Chili Peppers

Was it something we said?

A sudden chilliness, high wind advisories and a dust storm of often cinematic intensity conspired to grind the last day of the Coachella festival to a halt.

While the strong gusts of wind and dusty atmosphere only added to the dramatic spectacle of the bigger acts at the event, it was later downright scary for many fans on the way home when visibility seemed to get worse and worse through the night and the 10 freeway was brought to a standstill.

Overall, it was a much colder and windier day that Friday or Saturday, but it was no less exciting musically.

“I feel like I’m in ‘Lawrence of Arabia,'” shouted Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis as the band began their satisfying, but somewhat predictable, closing set.

By now, Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith (who was celebrating his 51st birthday) have it all down to a science, dishing out hit after funky hit with precision and punch.

New-ish guitarist Josh Klinghoffer looked and sounded at home with the band, providing unobtrusive rhythm and fills, punctuated by blazingly fast solos, although his vocal harmonies with Kiedis were often iffy.

This first half of the set relied heavily on newer singles from their two most recent albums, including “Monarchy of Butterflies,” “Dani California,” “Look Around,” “Snow (Hey Oh)” and “Raindance Maggie.”

Ten thousand-strong sing-alongs were initiated by some of the older sections played, such as “Otherside,” “Under the Bridge,” “Give It Away” and “By the Way,” plus their hit version of Stevie Wonder’s epic “Higher Ground.”

The Peppers also teased a few seconds’ worth of The Rolling Stones’ “Beast of Burden” and started “Can’t Stop” with an extended jam.

The L.A. icons closed out the three-day Indio, California festival’s main stage on Sunday. The quartet is a Coachella institution by now; they’re the only act to have headlined the festival three times, first in ’03, and again in ’07. Their inclusion was alleged to be a last-minute play by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, and it felt a little too safe compared to previous headliners, even Friday’s fractious Stone Roses and Saturday’s buoyant Phoenix.