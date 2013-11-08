Cobie Smulders confirms she’ll appear in ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

(CBR) Between Maria Hill”s prominence in “The Avengers,” her cameo in the pilot for “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and her appearance in the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” it may seem like a foregone conclusion she”ll have a role in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” And she will, actress Cobie Smulders confirms; it”s just a matter of how big that role will be.

“I think I”m in ‘Avengers 2,’ but it is very top secret,” she tells the Calgary Herald while promoting the comedy Delivery Man. “I hope I”m in ‘Avengers 2.’ I didn”t get my invitation yet. Well, actually, they know I”m in it but they don”t know to what degree I”m in it.”

“I am really excited to read the script because they are introducing Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch into the Avengers universe,” Smulders continues, “and the bad guy is going to be very interesting,”

That villain is, of course, the homicidal android Ultron, played by James Spader. While Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson finally signed on last week as Qucksilver, there”s still no official word on who will portray the Scarlet Witch (Samuel L. Jackson has indicated it”s Elizabeth Olsen).

Directed and written by Joss Whedon, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens May 1, 2015.