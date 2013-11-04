Cobie Smulders excited to suit up for ‘Captian America: The Winter Soldier’

11.04.13

Cobie Smulders spoke with Access Hollywood about reprising her role as Agent Maria Hill in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” “It’s exciting for me because I get to suit up again, but it takes place right after ‘The Avengers.’ The Battle of New York has just happened,” said Smulders. “It really is working with the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization, which my character Maria Hill is a big part of. It’s sort of showing the inner workings of S.H.I.E.L.D. and how it’s very flawed at the moment.”

IAmRogue also spoke with Smulders about the “Captain America” sequel, reiterating that Maria Hill is involved, despite the lack of the character in the trailer.

Opens April 4, 2014

