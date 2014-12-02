Colbert successor Larry Wilmore to host WGA Awards New York

Jumping on writer-performer Larry Wilmore exponentially rising career, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) announced Tuesday morning that the comedian will host the 67th annual Writers Guild Awards New York.

Known best for his appearances on “The Daily Show,” Wilmore he built a career out of writing. The comedian created, wrote and executive produced “The Bernie Mac Show,” earning him a 2002 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” and a 2001 Peabody Award.

Getting his foot in the door as a writer-producer on sitcoms like “In Living Color,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Wilmore pulled strings on some of the biggest comedies of the last decade. He was has been nominated for four Writers Guild Awards, including three for his work on “The Office.” He continues to work as an Executive Producer on ABC”s new comedy “Black-ish.”

In May 2014, Comedy Central announced that Wilmore would take over for Stephen Colbert when the “Colbert Report” host departed for “The Late Show.” Originally titled “The Minority Report,” Wilmore”s “Nightly Show” is expected to arrive in 2015.

Previous hosts for the Writers Guild Awards New York ceremony include Colin Quinn, Richard Kind, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Kristen Schaal, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Dick Cavett, Al Franken, Mort Sahl and Bill Murray. The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, videogames, news, radio, promotion and graphic animation categories. The awards will be presented jointly by Guilds East and West at simultaneous ceremonies on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015.