Coldplay debuts haunting new song, ‘Oceans’: Listen

Coldplay's new album, “Ghost Stories,” is shaping up to be quite the stripped down, atmospheric set, given the three songs the band has unveiled.

Following “Midnight” and “Magic,” the British band debuted “Oceans” on BBC 1. The song, anchored by a lonely, steady, synth note reminiscent of a submarine sonar, finds Chris Martin trying to resurrect a relationship, declaring he's “ready for the pain” as they prepare to meet in the rain. The song concludes with his singing, “You've got to find yourself alone in this world.” Of course, now every song that band releases will be filtered through the prism of Martin's separation from Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Ghost Stories,” the band's sixth studio album, comes out May 19 and will be previewed via an NBC special, “Coldplay: Ghost Stories,” on May 18.

The hour-long special, directed by Paul Dugdale, will highlight songs from the new album recorded during the group's March Los Angeles performance before 800 fans. The live footage will be blended in with atmospheric cinematic footage shot above, around, and below the band. Sounds spooky…You can get an idea from the trailer embedded below the video of the new song.

In addition to tunes from the forthcoming album, the band also plays past hits including “Viva La Vida,” “Paradise,” and “Clocks.”

In other Coldplay news, legendary producer Georgio Moroder remixed “Midnight,” pumping up the volume on the eerie, autotuned track. Here the audio below the NBC trailer.