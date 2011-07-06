Coldplay schedules third U.S. appearance: Midtown Music festival

The Midtown Music festival in Atlanta has been resurrected for the first time in six years, and features the third U.S. festival appearance for Coldplay this year.

Other confirmed acts for the Sept. 24 event include the Black Keys, Cage The Elephant, Manchester Orchestra, Young The Giant, Band of Skulls, The Joy Formidable, The Constellations, Mona and The Postelles.

Organizers may turn the Saturday event into a two-day festival, but they also wanted to give fans a chance to go ahead and purchase tickets early. General onsale begins July 16 at 10 a.m. EST.

Music Midtown originally ran 1994 to 2005; it changed sites in Atlanta three times. The 2011 fest will be at Piedmont Park.

Coldplay has only two other American appearances on slate: headlining Lollapalooza on Aug. 5 and Austin City Limits on Sept. 16.

For those playing at home, that leaves a reasonable gap of dates in the U.S. for Coldplay between Sept. 16 and 24.