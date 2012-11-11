Coldplay set to headline New Year’s Eve gig with Jay-Z

Coldplay will close out 2012 in the U.S., spending New Year”s Eve co-headlining a show with Jay-Z at Brooklyn”s Barclay”s Center.
The group, who will release “Live 2012,” a concert film/live album on Nov. 19, will headline Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Dec. 29 and then play Barclay”s Center solo on Dec. 30 before their date with Jay-Z the next night.
The New Year”s Eve extends the nice little bromance between Coldplay and Jay-Z: the two acts shared a bill in Las Vegas on New Year”s Eve 2010. More recently, Jay-Z joined Coldplay at the 2012 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony in London.
Tickets for the Connecticut show go on sale Nov. 16, while the Brooklyn shows go on sale Nov. 17.
