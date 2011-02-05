Coldplay to headline Glastonbury, Rolling Stones take a pass

Coldplay will headline Glastonbury, the British multi-artist festival that takes place June 22-26, according to British newspaper, The Sun.

However, the Glastonbury Festival website has not confirmed Coldplay, and, furthermore, states “The Glastonbury 2011 line-up will not be revealed until Spring 2011. The event takes place at Worthy Farm. Coldplay, who allegedly will headline June 25, last played Glastonbury in 2005.

The Sun is also reporting that Glastonbury producer Michael Eavis offered the Rolling Stones a slot, but they turned him down.

Tickets for Glastonbury are already sold out. Last year”s headliners included Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder, after U2 had to drop out following Bono”s back injury. Eavis told the BBC that he has an offer out to US to headline June 24, but has not heard back.

Glastonbury will take a hiatus next summer when London hosts the Summer Olympics.