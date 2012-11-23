Coldplay’s Chris Martin says band about to take three year break

Tickets for Coldplay and Jay-Z’s New Year’s Eve shows in Brooklyn might just have increased in face value.

Finishing the Australian leg of their latest world tour in Brisbane, Martin told the crowd, “This is the last big show for three years or so,” but added, “I don’t want to stop.”

Currently, Coldplay only has three more dates left on the tour including a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 29 and then two final shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The latter will be co-headlined by Jay-Z who has worked tirelessly to put the new arena on the map.

Martin’s unofficially announcement doesn’t mean the band won’t be working on new material, however. The band released a live album of their current tour with the imaginative title “Coldplay Live 2012” last week.