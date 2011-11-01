Colin Farrell and Noomi Rapace set for new thriller from ‘Dragon Tattoo’ director

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, who was the recipient of a career windfall after winning raves for her starring performance in the hit “Millenium Trilogy”, is re-teaming with her “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” director Niels Arden Oplev for a new $30 million action-thriller entitled “Dead Man Down” opposite Colin Farrell.

The film will star Rapace as a woman who seduces and then blackmails a gangster (Farrell) as part of a plan for revenge against the underworld crime boss he works for. The film, written by J.H. Wyman (who currently serves as co-showrunner on the Fox sci-fi series “Fringe”), is scheduled to begin shooting early next year. It will be fully financed by independent financing, production and sales company IM Global.

“I could not be any more excited about ‘Dead Man Down’ and the team we have assembled,” said the film’s producer and Original Film founder Neal H. Moritz in a statement. “[J.H.] Wyman has written a terrific script, Colin and Noomi are perfect casting and Niels is a truly gifted filmmaker. My partners at IM Global and I look forward to delivering a terrific action thriller to the marketplace.”

Rapace next appears in December’s “Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows” opposite Robert Downey, Jr.; the actress also landed a starring role in next year’s hugely-anticipated sci-fi film “Prometheus”, directed by Ridley Scott. Farrell has a big-budget starring vehicle coming up as well, with his remake of “Total Recall” set for release on August 3, 2012.