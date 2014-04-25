Columbus Short is set to leave ‘Scandal’

You know how everyone carps about how Harrison (Columbus Short) never seems to get much of a storyline on “Scandal”? How he's the forgotten Gladiator? Alas, just as Harrison is being pulled into the action (his dalliance with the recently deceased Adnan was both hot and harrowing this past season), he's being yanked out of it. Today Short released a statement through his publicist confirming he'll be leaving the show.

“At this time I must confirm my exit from a show I”ve called home for 3 years, with what is the most talented ensemble on television today. I would like to first thank (show creator) Shonda Rhimes for the opportunity to work with such an amazing cast. Thank you GLADIATORS, who have supported me throughout my entire career and of course to ABC and Shondaland for allowing me to play such a pivotal role in the Scandal series. I have enjoyed every single minute of it. Everything must come to an end and unfortunately the time has come for Harrison Wright to exit the canvas. I wish nothing but the best for Shonda, Kerry and the rest of the cast, who have become like a second family to me in such a short amount of time. For this, I will forever be grateful.”

Of course, fans of the show now may know more than they'd like. In the season finale, Harrison was being held at gunpoint by one of Command's henchmen, and it was hard to believe he'd ever be able to escape the long arm of such a savvy gamesman. Now the distinct possibility that he doesn't has been slapped on the table.

If Short's announcement does prove to be a spoiler alert, it won't be the first time that casting changes have forecasted plot twists ahead. Matthew Crawley and Jessica Findley both chose not to renew their contracts with “Downton Abbey,” giving fans a heads-up that both characters would be offed in the season ahead.

Do you think it was time for Harrison to go?