If you watched last week’s Comedy Central Roast, it was hard to miss the abundance of dick jokes aimed in James Franco’s direction*. To comedian Guy Branum, all of these taunts amounted to a big dose of homophobia.

Guy’s a writer for “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” and he went on the show to call out the roasters for all their gay jokes, and to do his own bit called “Roasting the Roast.”

*dick joke