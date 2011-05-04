Comedy Central employs ‘Workaholics’ for a second season

Comedy Central has renewed the comedy “Workaholics” for a 10-episode second season.

“Workaholics,” from Mail Order Comedy”s Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck, premiered on April 6 and has averaged 1.2 million total viewers for its first four episodes, rising to 1.5 million viewers for its April 27 airing. Not surprisingly, the slacker workplace comedy has played particularly strongly among young male viewers. Since Comedy Central has a particular affection for young male viewers — not in an inappropriate way — this is good news.

As is always the case with Comedy Central, any announcement has to be accompanied by journalistically irrelevant, semi-funny quotes.

“It’s not only gratifying to know the audience for ‘Workaholics” has grown week-by-week, but also rewarding to see how the show is changing the way people live and work,” states Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s head of original programming and production. “Pretty soon, our national productivity will be so low, we will all have more leisure time.”

As a unit, Anderson, Devine, Holm and Newacheck state, “Our parents think it’s ‘very tight butthole’ that they don’t have to pay our rent any longer. We couldn’t agree more. Thanks Papa Alterman!”

Ah, reference humor.

“Workaholics” stars Anderson, Devine and Holm, with Newacheck directing. Kevin Etten has served as showrunner.