Comedy Central renews ‘Key & Peele’

02.14.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Comedy Central has given a quick renewal to the sketch series “Key & Peele.”
“Key & Peele” premiered last month to strong reviews and 2.1 million viewers, making it Comedy Central’s top series launch since 2009 and making the renewal a no-brainer.
Looking deeper than the 2.1 million total viewers, “Key & Peele” performed particularly strongly among young male viewers, doing a 2.6 rating among men 1834 and a 3.3 rating among men 18-24, topping its time period in both demos for all of television. 
As usual with Comedy Central, the announcement was accompanied by semi-funny blurb quotes from all and sundry.
“Because ‘Key & Peele’ has been so immediately and universally well received, I was worried if we didn’t give the show a quick pick up, people might accuse me of being racist,” states Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s head of original programming.
Ha?
Add stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, “We are honored, humbled and most importantly contractually obligated to deliver a second season to Comedy Central.”
Indeed, “Key & Peele” will get 10 episodes for a second season, premiering this fall.
You don’t have to wait that long, of course, since a third episode of “Key & Peele” airs on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.

