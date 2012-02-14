Comedy Central renews ‘Key & Peele’

Comedy Central has given a quick renewal to the sketch series “Key & Peele.”

“Key & Peele” premiered last month to strong reviews and 2.1 million viewers, making it Comedy Central’s top series launch since 2009 and making the renewal a no-brainer.

Looking deeper than the 2.1 million total viewers, “Key & Peele” performed particularly strongly among young male viewers, doing a 2.6 rating among men 1834 and a 3.3 rating among men 18-24, topping its time period in both demos for all of television.

As usual with Comedy Central, the announcement was accompanied by semi-funny blurb quotes from all and sundry.

“Because ‘Key & Peele’ has been so immediately and universally well received, I was worried if we didn’t give the show a quick pick up, people might accuse me of being racist,” states Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s head of original programming.

Ha?

Add stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, “We are honored, humbled and most importantly contractually obligated to deliver a second season to Comedy Central.”

Indeed, “Key & Peele” will get 10 episodes for a second season, premiering this fall.

You don’t have to wait that long, of course, since a third episode of “Key & Peele” airs on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.