Comedy Central renews ‘Key & Peele,’ ‘Drunk History’

#Key and Peele #Comedy Central
10.30.13 5 years ago
Showcasing the variations in its programming slate, Comedy Central has renewed a trio of shows it qualifies as hits.
Renewals came down on Wednesday (October 30) for a fourth season of “Key & Peele,” a third season of “Brickleberry” and a second season of “Drunk History.” The new seasons will all premiere in 2014.
“We are covering several genres with these pickups: one sketch; one animation; and whatever ‘Drunk History’ is,” blurbs Kent Alterman, President, Content Development and Original Programming.
In its current season, boosted by “South Park,” “Key & Peele” is averaging 1.9 million viewers and is topping its time period among men 18-34. Comedy Central also notes the show’s multiplatform success, with over 400 million streams across multiple digital platforms.
“Brickleberry” is averaging 1.6 million viewers and also leads its timeslot among men 18-24 (notice the tightened demo for the boast).
And “Drunk History,” which premiered in July, averaged 1.2 million viewers in its first season, but Comedy Central doesn’t boast about any specific demos. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Key and Peele#Comedy Central
TAGSBrickleberryCOMEDY CENTRALDRUNK HISTORYKEY & PEELE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP