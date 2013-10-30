Comedy Central renews ‘Key & Peele,’ ‘Drunk History’

Showcasing the variations in its programming slate, Comedy Central has renewed a trio of shows it qualifies as hits.

Renewals came down on Wednesday (October 30) for a fourth season of “Key & Peele,” a third season of “Brickleberry” and a second season of “Drunk History.” The new seasons will all premiere in 2014.

“We are covering several genres with these pickups: one sketch; one animation; and whatever ‘Drunk History’ is,” blurbs Kent Alterman, President, Content Development and Original Programming.

In its current season, boosted by “South Park,” “Key & Peele” is averaging 1.9 million viewers and is topping its time period among men 18-34. Comedy Central also notes the show’s multiplatform success, with over 400 million streams across multiple digital platforms.

“Brickleberry” is averaging 1.6 million viewers and also leads its timeslot among men 18-24 (notice the tightened demo for the boast).

And “Drunk History,” which premiered in July, averaged 1.2 million viewers in its first season, but Comedy Central doesn’t boast about any specific demos.