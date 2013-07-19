Comic-Con 2013: 15 amazing butts in costume

Get with it, Comic-Con 2013 photographers: taking pictures of goofballs in costume from the front is so Comic-Con 2012. Taking pictures from the back is where it’s at (hashtag). For too long, we have neglected to properly capture the rear-ends of cosplayers… and sometimes the butt is the best part! From tails to “… um, is that a tail?” to gals who have simply forgotten to wear pants, here are 15 amazing costumed butts.
Awesome article TMZ, I mean Buzz feed. Oh crap, it’s Hitfix. Oh well, you must be desperate for hits. I hope you pay Drew,Chris and Melinda well because without them, this site is just like the slideshow.
omg this is practically rape
Reprehensible.
Did you ask all these people if you could take pictures of their backsides and then post it on the internet? No? You should probably remove this post then…
Wow, so even with the Cosplay =/= Consent campaign, this is totally fine to run on a media website. Disgusting, regardless of how funny you guys think you’re being.
I can’t tell if these other comments are jokes or not. If you go out in public like this, do you have some expectation of privacy? You are in public, you can have your pic taken. The pics aren’t being used for money, so there is no consent needed.
you dont know too much about the law, consent, or how websites make money do you
You don’t own the light that reflects off you
I went to the slide show and forgive me I may be desensitized but I didn’t see anything that was 1. inappropriate for a comic con 2. wasn’t in the agreement to have ones photo taken and 3. all of the photos are exactly what it says, they are in costume. I was going to subscribe to this site seeing as how you made it feel like you were the “good guys/gals” but this article just seems like a far reach for more subscribers to be emotionally fed there opinion with with over the top headlines. thanks but no thanks. still a very creative website.
I read Alan’s and Dan’s TV writing on Hitfix but have never ventured into other parts of the site before. This is really disappointing. I just cannot imagine you had consent to photograph and post all of these people’s backsides. Yes, I realize people give their consent to be photographed simply by entering this convention, but you know that is not meant to apply to close-up butt shots. Come on. Be human.
This is so much no.
I am so baffled by the comments in this thread. I don’t see the harm in this post. It makes me sad that so many people are spending this much energy on getting upset over a Cosplay photo gallery… Shaking my head.