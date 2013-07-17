Comic-Con 2013: First footage from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ features Jamie Foxx as Electro

Sony has released the first footage from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” as a bit of a quick tease for the film on the eve of San Diego Comic Con. The brief clip features one of Spidey’s new villains, Electro, played in the film by Jamie Foxx. Also joining the web head’s rouges gallery in the new film is Paul Giamatti as the Rhino.
Sony’s big panel featuring more from the film happens Friday afternoon at 4:05pm in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center. Also included will be “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “RoboCop.”
Also included will be "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2," "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" and "RoboCop."
Wow. That was pure cheese. After the boring Amazing Spider-Man, my interest in the sequel has gone from low to nonexistent.
Will jamie foxx be celebrating if all the white people die in this movie? he sure seemed to get a kick out of it on saturday night live when he was talking about django.
that thumbnail of foxx has reminded me of that iron skies movie lol with the black guy turned white.