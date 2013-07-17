Comic-Con 2013: First footage from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ features Jamie Foxx as Electro

07.18.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Sony has released the first footage from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” as a bit of a quick tease for the film on the eve of San Diego Comic Con. The brief clip features one of Spidey’s new villains, Electro, played in the film by Jamie Foxx. Also joining the web head’s rouges gallery in the new film is Paul Giamatti as the Rhino.

Sony’s big panel featuring more from the film happens Friday afternoon at 4:05pm in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center. Also included will be “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “RoboCop.”

Keep it tuned to HitFix throughout the weekend for more as it happens from San Diego, and check out the new footage from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” below.

