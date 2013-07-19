Comic-Con 2013: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Live-Blog

It’s an afternoon of Joss Whedon in Comic-Con’s Ballroom 20.

At 1:45, we have Joss and potential special guests for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Then at 6:15, we’ll have a Dark Horse-sponsored All-Joss panel. I’ll be live-blogging both… Don’t worry!

1:48 p.m. Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb takes the stage wearing a “Coulson Lives” shirt. He leads a group chant of “September 24” to prove that we know when “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is premiering.

1:50 p.m. Out first are writer-producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, followed by another writer-producer, Jeff Bell.

1:52 p.m. Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge are the first stars out. Jeph Loeb makes them prove that they actually talk with foreign accents. They’re joined by “Nashville” veteran Chloe Bennet. Brett Dalton comes out next. “We’ve got a really unattractive cast,” Loeb cracks. The next unattractive person in Ming-Na, who “kicks ass,” Loeb promises.

1:54 p.m. Loeb turns around again so that we can cheer his tee-shirt. “Ladies and gentlemen, the reason why Coulson Lives… Clark Gregg,” Loeb says. Out he comes.

1:56 p.m. “He needs no further introduction other than… Joss,” Loeb says. Out comes Mr. Whedon to at least a partial standing ovation.

1:57 p.m. Loeb says that we’re taking questions. Already? It’s Jonah from the “Big Bang Theory” panel. He’s a Make-a-Wish kid, which he reminds us amidst much cheering. “Thank you,” he says. His first question is about heroes and villains from the Marvel cinematic universe.

1:58 p.m. “Which ones are those?” Joss asks. “Bane?” We laugh. “We may see some people and we may see some new people from the Marvel Universe who are not cinematic,” but he adds that he can’t say when, because he wants to concentrate on the cast.

1:59 p.m. Our second questioner is from Waldo Deadpool asking if there might be room for Deadpool. “That’s Level Seven,” Jed Whedon says. “I’m gonna go there and say, “Probably not,” Loeb says.

2:00 p.m. “I was kinda wondering if I could see a clip,” a question asks. “We can’t show you a clip. We’re just gonna show you the episode,” Joss says. WHEW. Back in 44 minutes!

2:45 p.m. And… we’re back!

2:46 p.m. What was it like for Clark to put the suit on again? “I didn’t love being dead, but I really liked my death,” Gregg says. “You’re my favorite person in Avengers,” somebody in the audience yells. “You’re my favorite person at the Con. Except for Joss,” Gregg says. “I thought I was done and I was really pleased and proud with the run that the guy had. And then bad-ass geeks around the world were just not trying to hear that, see?” Gregg says. “That just means everything to me, everything to me about this, that this is something that you guys asked for,” Gregg adds.

2:47 p.m. What did Iain and Elizabeth think when they were brought in? “It’s amazing. This is an absolutely dream,” Henstridge says, adding that the accent helps them sound more intelligence than they actually are.

2:50 p.m. “I went in about six times for the part,” Bennet says, adding that she got pulled over, but didn’t get a ticket the first time she went in to see them. “It was amazing and then I get to go to set and work with these actually amazing people. And that’s not bulls***,” Bennet says.

2:51 p.m. Ming-Na can’t tell us anything about her character’s past. “I don’t talk much,” she says, before flexing for us.

2:51 p.m. Brett Dalton admits that this is his first big thing and his first Comic-Con.

2:52 p.m. Maurissa Tancharoen has been in a cone of silence for months. “It’s overwhelming,” she says of watching people actually watch the show. “I got goosebumps and chills just hearing your reactions. I’ve never been in a sorority or frat, but I just feel like this is the best party EVER.”

2:54 p.m. How are they going to keep things up? “We’re spending way too much money to make the following episodes,” Jeff Bell promises. “We’ll be passing out a donation cup,” Ming-Na teases.

2:54 p.m. He’s very pleased with Bear McCreary’s contributions as composer.

2:54 p.m. “I have been to a Con before, but it’s very different every time. I have that feeling that I have not have for a long time,” Joss says, raving about his ensemble. “This is a show that has so much history and so much to make. I guess I’m a little excited.”

2:55 p.m. Now Jeph Loeb is leading us in cheers of “September 24 on ABC.”

2:55 p.m. Geez. That’s it?!? I guess we’re not talking about some of the special people in the pilot?

Don't worry. I'll do a Take Me To The Pilots on this one tonight. OK?

