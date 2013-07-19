Comic-Con 2013: Stephen Hawking crashes ‘Big Bang Theory’ panel

CBS’ Comic-Con panel for the hit show “The Big Bang Theory” started off with the nerdiest of bangs, as legendary physicist Stephen Hawking popped up in pre-recorded video intro.
Hawking — unable to speak due to his long struggle with ALS which has left him largely paralyzed — greeted the Ballroom 20 crowd with his famous, uninflected computerized voice. After joking about getting a flat tire, Hawking name-checks “Big Bang’s” Sheldon and proceeds to quote the show’s theme song before hawking his own upcoming book, “A Brief History of Mine” and biopic, “Hawking.”
The panel itself featured executive producer/showrunner Steve Molaro and co-creator/executive producer Bill Prady; co-executive producers Dave Goetsch, Steve Holland, Eric Kaplan and Jim Reynolds; supervising producer Maria Ferrari and science consultant David Saltzberg. Plus surprise guests Melissa Rauch and Johnny Galecki. Read full coverage of the panel here.
Season 7 of “The Big Bang Theory” premieres September 26 on CBS.
