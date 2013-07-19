Comic-Con 2013: Stephen Hawking crashes ‘Big Bang Theory’ panel

CBS’ Comic-Con panel for the hit show “The Big Bang Theory” started off with the nerdiest of bangs, as legendary physicist Stephen Hawking popped up in pre-recorded video intro.

Hawking — unable to speak due to his long struggle with ALS which has left him largely paralyzed — greeted the Ballroom 20 crowd with his famous, uninflected computerized voice. After joking about getting a flat tire, Hawking name-checks “Big Bang’s” Sheldon and proceeds to quote the show’s theme song before hawking his own upcoming book, “A Brief History of Mine” and biopic, “Hawking.”

Watch the video here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The panel itself featured executive producer/showrunner Steve Molaro and co-creator/executive producer Bill Prady; co-executive producers Dave Goetsch, Steve Holland, Eric Kaplan and Jim Reynolds; supervising producer Maria Ferrari and science consultant David Saltzberg. Plus surprise guests Melissa Rauch and Johnny Galecki. Read full coverage of the panel here.

Season 7 of “The Big Bang Theory” premieres September 26 on CBS.