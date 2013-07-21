Comic-Con 2013: ‘Under the Dome’ Live-Blog

This is an odd one. In terms of pure ratings, CBS’ “Under the Dome” is certainly one of the most watched TV shows to hit Comic-Con this year. And yet here it is, squished into a mid-sized ballroom on the last afternoon of Comic-Con when everybody is either scurrying around on the floor looking for bargains or else celebrating the return of Dan Harmon to “Community” over in Hall H.
2:12 p.m. There are more people in this room than I might have guessed. I’m betting Brian K. Vaughan has something to do with it…
2:16 p.m. Oh. We’re watching this week’s episode. I guess I’ll start the live-blog afterwards.
2:59 p.m. I’ve been coming to Comic-Con for a decade, but this is my favorite so far,” Brian K. Vaughan says.
2:59 p.m. “When we’re writing the show, we want to know what’s coming next,” says Neal Baer, explaining that audiences are feeling the same way.
3:00 p.m. Brian K. Vaughan calls it a “surreal journey” to get to adapt the character who name-checked him in the book.
3:01 p.m. Rachelle Lefevre says that her character and Barbie “have a lot to talk about,” but that there’s chemistry between them.
3:03 p.m. “It just complicates things even more throwing the Julia of it all into the mix,” Mike Vogel says, noting that other characters will have to reconcile the good Barbie has done with the less-than-good he may have done previously.
3:05 p.m. “Don’t be judgmental. He’s just misunderstood. He’s a sweet kid,” Dean Norris says of his on-screen chip-off-the-old-block.
3:05 p.m. “It’s terrifying, because I love the guy, but I knew we wanted to do something different,” Vaughan says of the conversations with Stephen King about changing things. King apparently wanted “Under the Dome” to follow these characters over years, but the book got too long, so he encouraged them to play with the characters. “We’re just so grateful to have him on board and for him to be that thoughtful of a collaborator is just a dream come true.”
3:06 p.m. “Television needs a lot of strong female characters who aren’t just reacting to the male characters around them,” Lefevre says of Julia.
3:07 p.m. Baer promises we’re going to learn more about the propane. “There’ll be some mysterious women coming to town… Well, they’re not coming to town. They’re trapped there was well,” he says, promising these “mysterious women” will be central to unfurling the mystery.
3:07 p.m. “It’s all sweet and poetic after this,” Norris says, responding to the Very Bad Thing his character does in tomorrow’s episode.
3:08 p.m. The first question is a misunderstanding of the show’s former version at Showtime. “CBS has been great. They’ve said, ‘No, we want to compete with cable,'” Vaughan says, promising that while there have been fewer naughty words, everything else has remained. WHEW.
3:09 p.m. How deep is the Dome? Or is it actually a sphere? “I don’t know whether or not it’s a sphere, but it’s not something that our characters are going to be digging out from any time soon,” Vaughan says. Baer promises that we’ll learn more about the shape of things in Episode 7.
3:10 p.m. “Playing a good guy takes a lot out of you. It’s a lot easier to play a bad guy,” Norris says of the transition from “Breaking Bad.”
3:12 p.m. “We’re going to give you more secrets that will then be uncovered,” Baer says of the finale, teasing that the complete first season will be released on DVD in November. He promises there are lots of Easter Eggs. “It ends with a hell of a cliffhanger, so if we’re not lucky enough to come back for another season, you guys are just screwed,” Vaughan says.
3:13 p.m. “We don’t know all of the powers of the Dome yet, do we?” Norris says of the possibility that Jeff Fahey might come back in some form.
3:13 p.m. Have any of them read the book? “I love it,” Vaughan says. “Even if you’ve read the entire novel and you think you know where the Dome comes from and what it’s about, you don’t,” he teases.
3:14 p.m. What would be the first thing they would do if they were trapped under a Dome. “I’d certainly find this guy if he were here and make sure he was the first to go,” Vogel says, looking at Dean Norris. “I guess I’d find a lot of guns,” Norris says.
That’s… All? Yeah. That wasn’t a great use of my time. But at least I don’t have to watch tomorrow’s episode!
Wow… The cast and writers are really that clueless about how shitty this show is, aren’t they? Sadly, the numbers are still there, which will only encourage CBS to give this boring, mindless show a second season.
Had they gone in as strictly a 13 episode miniseries, they might’ve given the show the sense of urgency it needs. Instead, they’re dragging it out and not doing much of anything since they know they need to drag it out to at least season 2.
And they didn’t need to change so damned much from the book. The ending was the only real problem the book had. Whatever, I stopped after the third episode.
Maybe it’ll improve, but either way the punk playing Junior is the worst actor I’ve seen in quite a while. Unless they unexpectedly kill him off early, I can’t see it getting any better.
I expected more out of BKV. Maybe he should be working on the script for a “Y: The Last Man” movie or (better still) miniseries instead.
Dan, can you tell us if episode five is an improvement over 2-4? Because those couldn’t have been more pointless. The show has been difficult to sit through. It’s becoming impossible to see any purpose to watching anything until the last couple of episodes.
Nick – Nope! It’s possibly even sillier than the past few. If you’re close to cutting ties, CUT TIES.
Aw, man, really? I was hoping episode 5 would suck less than the previous 3 because Vaughan wrote it. That and the hope that he’d come back to write the finale were the only things that were keeping me from dropping the show.
Shagamu – And Jack Bender directed it. It’s the A-team. And it’s a D-episode.
aw, come on. episode 5 was a marked improvement over episodes 2, 3 — and definitely 4. i mean really, i wasn’t actually screaming “really?!?” and “come ON!!!” at the TV this episode.
Alexander Koch (Junior) continues to baffle and annoy but beyond that — and the whole preacher thing — i was actually mildly entertained. and the effects were sort of pretty with the butterflies and the wasteland post-MOAB.
what seems semi-bizarre is that there’s so much talk from the panel blogging of the plot. to me, the plot is somewhat secondary / distracting. i’m more interested in the relationships between the characters. oh well.
Now that I finally got to watch the episode, I must say I agree with Erika. Sure, it was ridiculous, but in a really cool way, and the dialogue was much better than usual. They even fixed some smaller things that bothered me, such as making the actress who plays Norrie wear less eyeliner and a hairstyle that draws less attention to her humongous forehead.
Now I’m convinced Under the Dome would be a much better show if BKV wrote or at least heavily rewrote every episode, Matthew Weiner-style. The studio should just fire Neal Baer and let Vaughan run the show.
Shagamu – To each their own on the quality, I suppose! I thought the stuff with the reunions at the dome was unbearable, as was anything involving Junior.
And Neal Baer is there to do what Brian K. Vaughan has no experience doing — RUNNING a show. I suspect that Vaughan’s hand in the writing remains very strong. But they can’t fire Baer because Vaughan can’t do what Baer is there to do…
With Baer outranking him, I’m not sure Vaughan has that much influence over every script. I haven’t seen such an obvious difference in quality between a sole writer’s output and everyone else’s on a show ever since Bryan Fuller wrote that great episode for the terrible third season of Heroes.
I mean, episode 5 had moments that made me feel for the characters (Junior excepted) instead of dismaying over their stupidity. There were some striking, imaginative visuals, the dialogue had some actual wit instead of hackneyed one-liners, and that song choice at the end was truly poignant and inspired.
As for Baer being more experienced as a showrunner, he pretty much only worked on procedural dramas before, which might account for the “crisis of the week” format Under the Dome has been stuck on since episode 2. He even turned A Gifted Man, which started out with an intriguing, spiritual pilot written by Susannah Grant, into House-lite. The guy just doesn’t strike me as the right person to run a serialized show filled with mythology and mysteries, while Vaughan cut his teeth with that kind of material in both comics and TV.
I gave up around 5 minutes into the third episode. The show is as slow as the book. I found the book a tough slog and eventually a waste of time with the crappy ending. Where’s Frank Darabont when you need him???
It really annoys me that the series was touted so long and so loud as a 13 episode mini series, but now BKV is saying it ends on a cliffhanger? So really it was always open ended and it was never designed to be anything but the first season of an ongoing show, just one that airs in the summer.
TGC – The series was originally touted as an ongoing series. There was a very brief moment where somebody described it as a miniseries, but that was never the way CBS described it and nobody EVER promised that the series would end after 13 episodes…
I dunno, that sounds like kind of a fun panel. Were they talking with no energy or something? Dean Norris talking about finding lots of guns sounds funny, to me