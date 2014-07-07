Comic-Con 2014 panels set for ’24,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow’ ‘Penny Dreadful’ and more

Due to glorious press release timing, 20th Century Fox TV has landed a separate story for its Comic-Con 2014 schedule, even though several of the shows were previously announced in my FX/History Comic-Con 2014 story.

Showtime, however, was less lucky and its lone Comic-Con 2014 panel has been bundled into this story along with the 20th Century Fox panels.

So continue along for Comic-Con panel details for “Penny Dreadful,” as well as “24: Live Another Day,” “The Simpsons,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Family Guy,” “Bob's Burgers,” “Salem” and more.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

*** “24” (10 a.m. in Ballroom 20) – Kiefer Sutherland takes the stage for a panel celebrating “24: Live Another Day.” Kiefer is the only announced cast member, but with Jon Cassar listed as moderator, it would be silly to moderate a panel with only one person.

*** “Legends” (12:30 p.m. in Room 6A) – TNT's new FBI undercover drama stars “Game of Thrones” veteran Sean Bean, presumably justifying its Comic-Con presence. The blurb promises a sneak peak and a panel with unnamed stars and producers.

*** “Witches of East End” (5:45 p.m. in 6DE) – Stars Julia Ormond, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Rachel Boston, Mädchen Amick, Daniel DiTomasso and Eric Winter will be there to talk about their witchy drama.

*** “Penny Dreadful” (6 p.m. in Ballroom 20) – Josh Hartnett, Reeve Carney and Harry Treadaway and creator Josh Logan will be on-hand to discuss the first season of their Showtime Victorian horror mash-up. What point is there in even being alive if Eva Green won't be on this panel? I can't answer that. But Aisha Tyler will be the overqualified moderator.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

*** “Bones” (12:30 in Ballroom 20) – Both David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel are set to be there, along with EP Stephen Nathan.

*** “Bob's Burgers” (4:00 p.m. in the Indigo) – TV's funniest cast, featuring H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy, will riff on their beloved FOX animated comedy.

*** “Brickleberry” (5:30 p.m. in Room 25ABC) – This is a thing that's happening.

*** “Sleepy Hollow” (5:45 p.m. in Room 6BCF) – You may need to wait through several earlier panels to see Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, John Noble, Orlando Jones, Lyndie Greenwood and Katia Winter, because FOX's freshman hit is in a room that's too small!

SATURDAY, JULY 26

*** “The Simpsons” (10 a.m. in Ballroom 20) – Matt Groening, Al Jean, Mike Anderson and David Silverman drop by to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “The Simpsons.”

*** “Family Guy” (1 p.m. in Ballroom 20) – No Seth MacFarlane, but Seth Green.

*** “American Dad” (2 p.m. in Ballroom 20) – No Seth MacFarlane *or* Seth Green.

*** “Salem” (5:45 p.m. in Room 6DE) – There are witches in “Sleepy Hollow.” So apparently this is the 20th Century Fox TV Witch Show slot.

*** “American Horror Story: Coven” (7 p.m. in Room 6DE) – And still more witches. Plus, Angela Bassett and Kathy Bates and Comic-Con.

SUNDAY, JULY 27

*** “Sons of Anarchy” (12:30 in Hall H) – Always a favorite.

