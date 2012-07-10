Comic-Con fan killed while lining up for ‘Twilight’ panel

Comic-Con 2012 got off to a tragic start Tuesday night when a 53-year-old attendee was struck by a car and killed in front of the San Diego Convention Center.

According to U-T San Diego, the woman was in a crosswalk and tried to run across Harbor Blvd. toward a line of people caped out outside of the convention center. An approaching vehicle tried to stop before hitting her, but she reportedly tripped and fell into the path of the car. She had been waiting in line to secure a place for Thursday’s always-packed “Twilight” panel.

After sustaining head injuries from the collision, she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she passed away. The Examiner later identified her as Gisella G. The driver, an unnamed 67-year-old male, stayed on the scene to answer police questions.

Shortly after the incident, supportive fans took to Twitter, using the hashtag #RIPTwiFanG to offer their condolences to Gisella G. and her loved ones.

While the “Twilight” panel will likely take place as planned, attendees can expect a tribute and a moment of silence.