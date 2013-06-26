Comic-Con fans can vote for which new ‘Psych’ episode to air

USA Network is delivering more “Psych” episodes, and giving fans the power to vote.

The hit comedy was renewed for an eight-episode eighth season in December, but USA later greenlit two more episodes, and fans will soon get to vote for which one of three completed episodes they want to see appear on-air.

Starting Wednesday, June 26, fans can start voting on USA’s site for one of the following storylines:

1. TELETHON – In a classic “whodunit?” case with a “Psych” twist, Shawn and Gus investigate a murder that Shawn is convinced was committed by the beloved host of Santa Barbara’s annual Children’s Hospital Telethon. There’s only one problem – the host was seen by hundreds of thousands of people on live television during the exact time the murder occurred elsewhere. Can Shawn steal the show, poke a hole in this rock-solid alibi, and prove the host did it? Or will Shawn fail in front of his biggest audience yet?

2. DREAM THERAPY – From acclaimed director James Roday (“Mr. Yin Presents…”, “Heeeeere’s Lassie”), comes a new vision in terror: “Nightmare on State Street!” In the episode, an exhausted Gus enters dream therapy to understand the cause of his recent night terrors. But after this, nothing is ever again what it seems… He soon realizes that in dreams, no one can hear you scream!



3. FOOD TRUCK – When the well-known owner of a beloved Santa Barbara food truck is mysteriously murdered, Shawn and Gus, fans of delicious flavor, are determined to solve the crime as only they can. They go undercover as proprietors of the “Psych” Naptime Food Truck, and soon discover that the high-profit world of Santa Barbara’s mobile food business is cutthroat, insular and a place of many secrets – many of them worth killing for.



The results will be announced at the San Diego Comic-Con, where "Psych" will have a big presence this year. July 17 will feature an exclusive midnight screening of the two-hour special "Psych: The Musical," which will air on USA later this year.

The following day (Thursday, July 18), upcoming guest star Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride”) will moderate a sure-to-be-popular panel with scheduled stars James Roday, Dulé Hill, Corbin Bernsen, Maggie Lawson, Timothy Omundson, and Kirsten Nelson, plus creator and executive producer Steve Franks, and executive producers Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak.