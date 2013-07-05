Comic-Con Friday TV lineup pits ‘Walking Dead’ against ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

After a busy TV slate for the first day of Comic-Con, things are only getting crazier on Friday, July 19.

As usual, Ballroom 20 will host a full day of TV-related panels with highlights including “The Legend of Korra,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Following.” Ballroom 20 will end its day with the annual Joss Whedon Talks About Stuff panel.

So small screen fanatics will probably want to spend the day in Ballroom 20, right?

Well, maybe not.

In the mid-afternoon, Hall H will stage back-to-back panels for “The Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones,” featuring two of the biggest groups of stars you’ll see for any event at the Con.

The “Walking Dead” panel will, in fact, be going head-to-head with “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Yikes.

And that’s just Ballroom 20 and Hall H.

Comic-Con Friday also includes a full afternoon of potential hilarious Indigo Ballroom panels, including “Archer,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Robot Chicken” and “The Venture Brothers.”

And if you survive the full day, you can start your evening with Tatiana Maslany and “Orphan Black” in a room that may be too small for that beloved drama.

Here are most (but not all) of the Friday TV panel highlights:

Inside the “Big Bang Theory” Writers’ Room

10:00-11:00 a.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Unnamed writers.

Lowdown: This is a bit odd. “The Big Bang Theory” has always done a great job of filling Ballroom 20 for full panels, but this panel is described as focusing entirely on the writers, without any teasing promise of appearances by any cast members. But it’s still in Ballroom 20.

“Defiance”

10:30-11:30 a.m.

6A

Who: Stars Grant Bowler, Julie Benz and Jaime Murray are the only people listed. Does that mean no producers? Odd.

Lowdown: It’s a TV show! It’s a video game! It’s a mouthwash! And now it’s a Comic-Con panel. Syfy’s hit futuristic drama hits San Diego.

“The Legend of Korra”

11:15-12:15

Ballroom 20

Who: Producers Bryan Konietzko, Michael DiMartino and Joaquim Dos Santos will be joined by voice actors Janey Varney, David Faustino and P.J. Byrne.

Lowdown: Nickelodeon’s “Avatar” prequel is sure to be greeted by full Ballroom to discuss “Book 2: Spirits.” Between this and the next couple Ballroom 20 panels, expect lines. Long ones.

“Nikita”

11:30-12:30

6BCF

Who: Stars Maggie Q, Lyndsy Fonseca, Shane West, Aaron Stanford, Melinda Clarke, Devon Sawa and Noah Bean will all be there, as will series creator Craig Silverstein.

Lowdown: “Nikita” is heading towards a six-episode final season on The CW. Get ready for teases galore, but few real spoilers with the cast and Craig Silverstein, who does a good job of providing hints without giving details.

“The Venture Brothers”

12:15-1:00 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

Who: Creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer will be joined by Patrick Warburton.

Lowdown: This is just part of a very, very, very funny day in the Indigo Ballroom. Grab a chair and laugh, while the people behind this Adult Swim favorite discuss the current fifth season.

“Bones”

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Comic-Con favorite David Boreanaz will be joined by creator Hart Hanson and EP Stephen Nathan.

Lowdown: “Bones” has regularly rotated through which stars and producers are able to make it down to San Diego and they’ve even occasionally cancelled abruptly. This year, though, they’re promising David Boreanaz, so expect enthusiasm.

“The 100”

12:45-1:45 p.m.

Room 6BCF

Who: Stars Eliza Taylor, Thomas McDonell, Marie Avergeropoulos and Desmond from “Lost” (Henry Ian Cusick if you want to be a stickler) will be joined by producers Matt Miller and Jason Rothenberg.

Lowdown: Pretty futuristic juvenile delinquents are sent down to a post-apocalyptic Earth to see if it’s habitable. This won’t premiere until midseason, so you’ll see it six or seven months before your friends do. Plus, you’ll get to hear Henry Ian Cusick’s accent.





“Phineas and Ferb”

1:00-2:00 p.m.

6A

Who: Creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Mash will be joined by vocal stars Vincent Martella, Alyson Stoner, Dee Bradley Baker and Olivia Olson.

Lowdown: Kids come to Comic-Con, too.

“Childrens Hospital”

1:00-1:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

Who: Rob Corddry, Jonathan Stern, David Wain, Lake Bell, Erinn Hayes, Ken Marino and Rob Huebel.

Lowdown: Funny people make funnies.

“The Walking Dead”

1:35-2:30 p.m.

Hall H

Who: Stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, David Morrissey, Scott Wilson and Chad Coleman will be joined by producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert and Greg Nicotero on a crowded panel that’ll mostly be about moderator Chris Hardwick.

Lowdown: Expect fleeting new footage, familiar answers and lots of Chris Hardwick talking when “The Walking Dead” makes its second Hall H appearance.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

1:45-3:00 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Jeph Loeb and Joss Whedon are the only credited panelists, but come on. If Clark Gregg doesn’t show up, we’ll all eat our hats.

Lowdown: While ABC won’t confirm or deny that the full “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot is going to screen, that’s a mighty long panel time if it’s just going to be Jeph Loeb and Joss Whedon talking about a show nobody has seen. And not even critics have gotten this one, so you’ll get to be REALLY snooty.

“The X-Files”

1:45-2:45 p.m.

5AB

Who: Chris Carter

Lowdown: Didn’t get in to Thursday’s “X-Files” panel with all of the show’s big-name producers, plus unnamed special guests [*Cough* Gillian and David]? No problem! This will be a much more intimate panel, with “X-Files” creator Carter talking about the show’s legacy and also the new Season 10 comic.

“Showrunners”

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Lyceum

Who: Hart Hanson, Bill Prady and Jane Espenson are announced, but expect a guest or two.

Lowdown: You may have donated to the Kickstarter campaign for this documentary about the people behind your favorite TV shows. Some of those people will be on what is sure to be an informative panel. Now where the heck is the Lyceum and how are they going to woo people away from “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Walking Dead”?

“Game of Thrones”

2:50 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Hall H

Who: Stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie, Richard Madden, Michelle Fairley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sam Bradley are all listed, while we’re assuming David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be there. Elvis Mitchell moderates.

Lowdown: It’s a nice afternoon to talk about a Red Wedding, as well as the other shockers from “Game of Thrones” Season 3. Anybody who was at last year’s George R.R. Martin-moderated panel will be relieved to see Elvis Mitchell’s name as moderator, though it may mean fewer pervy questions for the actresses about their nude scenes.

“The Following”

3:15-4:00 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Stars Kevin Bacon, Shawn Ashmore and Valorie Curry will be joined by Kevin Williamson and Marcos Siega.

Lowdown: Everybody was really excited about “The Following” after its Comic-Con screening last summer. Will everybody still be excited after seeing a full season of “The Following”? Expect many substance-free teases about Season 2, as well as questions about whether or not Valorie Curry is actually evil.

“Robot Chicken”

3:15-4:00 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

Who: Seth Green, along with Tom Root, Breckin Meyer and Matthew Beans.

Lowdown: More funny people being funny!

“Sleepy Hollow”

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Room 6A

Who: Stars Tim Mison and Nicole Beharie will be there, but they may be upstaged by co-creators Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, plus pilot director Len Wiseman.

Lowdown: FOX’s new Monday drama is pretty wacky and you’ll get a chance to watch the whole thing, before hearing from two “Star Trek” writers and the director of the “Underworld” franchise. Fun. Maybe.

“Almost Human”

4:00-5:00 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Hmmm… Nobody’s listed specifically. Just “series stars and producers.”

Lowdown: It’d be a lot easier to be excited if we knew who was going to be there. The pilot will presumably screen, but don’t expect J.J. Abrams, only his various underlings. But maybe Bones from “Star Trek” will show up?

“Bob’s Burgers”

4:00-5:00 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

Who: Creator Loren Bouchard, producer Jim Dauterive and stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy.

Lowdown: More funny people being funny. Perhaps the funniest of the funny people, in fact.

“Archer”

5:00-6:00 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

Who: Voices H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates will be joined by producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson.

Lowdown: Still more funny people. It’s a great afternoon in Indigo if you like to laugh.

“Vikings”

6:00-7:00 p.m.

6A

Who: Series creator Michael Hirst will be joined by stars Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, George Blagden, Jessalyn Gilsig, Gustaf Skarsgård and Clive Standen.

Lowdown: This is a slightly odd Comic-Con choice, but what the heck. History’s Viking epic has sex and violence and ritual sacrifices and ominous crows and the guy who starred in “Tarzan,” so it might as well count.

Joss Whedon

6:15-7:15

Ballroom 20

Who: Did you not read the name of the panel? It’s Joss Whedon.

Lowdown: While the panel is technically titled “Dark Horse: Joss Whedon,” his will be an hour of Joss Whedon being Joss Whedon and talking about everything related to Joss Whedon. How can you resist?

“Orphan Black”

7:00-8:00 p.m.

7AB

Who: Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, plus Tatiana Maslany.

Lowdown: Comic-Con organizers made a mistake here and this is both the wrong room and the wrong time for what ought to be the opportunity for fans to celebrate Emmy-worthy star Tatiana Maslany and her BBC America drama, which is one of the finest pure sci-fi shows on TV at the moment. This one certainly could have played in a larger room, possibly even in Ballroom 20.