Comic-Con won’t hold a badge resale this year

#SDCC
and 05.08.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

If you had pinned your hopes of attending Comic-Con International on the annual resale of refunded or unallocated badges in June, we have some bad news: There won”t be one.

Convention organizers announced this morning that, “due to an extremely low rate of refunds and cancellations this year,” they”re simply unable to hold a resale.

No further explanation offered, but it”s easy to speculate that the elimination of four-day passes may have contributed to the scarcity of cancellations, as attendees were we able to purchase badges only for the days they need – rather than snatching up the discounted four-day pass – permitting more people to attend each day.

Badges sold out in less than 90 minutes on March 15, with Preview Night, Friday and Saturday disappearing within an hour.

Comic-Con will be held July 24-27 in San Diego.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC
TAGSComicCon 2014San Diego ComicCon InternationalSDCC

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP