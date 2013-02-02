Coming next week: the Oscar Guide 2012

02.02.13 6 years ago

Just a note that last week’s examination of the Best Documentary Short Subject category indeed represented the beginning of this year’s Oscar Guide, our annual analysis of each category’s nominees with an eye toward guessing the outcome of the Academy Awards. As always, it’s possible that we could go back to earlier installments and update this or that prediction, which we’ll make note of, but Monday the daily stuff starts in earnest. We’ll have at least one per day, sometimes two. So check back for that then.

