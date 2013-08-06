‘Community’s’ Donald Glover heading to ‘Atlanta’ for new FX comedy series

Donald Glover is moving to “Atlanta.”

The actor/rapper (also known by his stage name Childish Gambino) has signed on to create, executive produce and star in a new half-hour comedy series for FX set against the city’s music scene, according to Deadline. With his stint on NBC’s “Community” cut down to only five episodes next season, the actor is now free to take on the new project, and he reportedly chose to go with FX partially as a result of the network’s agreement to work around his music touring schedule.

In addition to his role as Troy Barnes on “Community,” Glover appeared in this summer’s Aubrey Plaza sex comedy “The To-Do List.” As Childish Gambino, he’s next slated to perform at Canada’s Squamish Valley Music Festival on Aug. 9 and 10.

