‘Community’s’ Donald Glover heading to ‘Atlanta’ for new FX comedy series

Donald Glover is moving to “Atlanta.”
The actor/rapper (also known by his stage name Childish Gambino) has signed on to create, executive produce and star in a new half-hour comedy series for FX set against the city’s music scene, according to Deadline. With his stint on NBC’s “Community” cut down to only five episodes next season, the actor is now free to take on the new project, and he reportedly chose to go with FX partially as a result of the network’s agreement to work around his music touring schedule.
In addition to his role as Troy Barnes on “Community,” Glover appeared in this summer’s Aubrey Plaza sex comedy “The To-Do List.” As Childish Gambino, he’s next slated to perform at Canada’s Squamish Valley Music Festival on Aug. 9 and 10.
Are you looking forward to seeing Donald Glover’s new comedy series? Let us know in the comments.
No, I’d rather see him stay committed to “Community”, its cast and crew!
Me neither. Walking away from Community just when we got Harmon back is big screw you to the fans. Have fun on your ego trip, Glover.
Ego trip? It would be foolish for him to turn down an opportunity to helm his own show.
Community is scorched earth. It had a great series finale episode to end season 3, and should have stopped there. Even with Harmon back, I wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting to leave. Glover was one of the few bright spots of season 4.
I’d say Community is a sinking ship, and we’re lucky enough that Harmon will be back to scuttle the thing properly. Donald Glover, on the other hand, should be taking advantage of his fame when good opportunities present themselves. I don’t blame him at all. I hope his co-stars land as gently as he has.
Shouldn’t this be going to FXX? I thought that was the comedy channel going forward.
I totally respect his decision. Whatever we as the fans may prefer – and I prefer him as Troy Barnes (at least I do until I see him as someone else) – he has his own dreams, and they include music. If this new show and network will schedule shooting around his music career, then why wouldn’t he make the move? Think about your own career and ambitions. He doesn’t live to please us…even though I’d love him to stay with Community, I respect that he has to live his own life and make the choices that make him happiest.
I respect Donald’s decision to make this change. Even though we feel like he and Troy Barnes belong to us (and I love me some Troy Barnes), Donald is young and has dreams and ambitions that include performing. If this new show and network will work around that, allowing him to have the best of both worlds – why wouldn’t he make the move? Think about your own career and life and the decision you might make. I’ll miss you Troy Barnes, but Donald’s gotta do what makes him happy. He’s a just a dude, living life.
Why are people so upset with Donald Glover for advancing his career?
Oh, all right I take it back. Probably got up on the wrong side of the bed today. I just love the Troy/Abed dynamic on Community and would have loved t have another season with the whole gang intact. You better make your new show danged funny, Glover! Grrrr! I am old and cranky.