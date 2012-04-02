Complete list of 2012 ACM Awards winners: Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, more

Here are the winners at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas in 2012:
– Entertainer of the year: Taylor Swift
– Top male vocalist: Blake Shelton
– Top female vocalist: Miranda Lambert
– Top vocal group: Lady Antebellum
– Top vocal duo: Thompson Square
– Top new artist: Scotty McCreery
– Album of the year: “Four the Record,” Miranda Lambert
– Single record of the year: “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson
– Song of the year: “Crazy Girl,” Eli Young Band
– Video of the year: “Red Solo Cup,” Toby Keith
– Vocal event of the year: “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson
