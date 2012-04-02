Complete list of 2012 ACM Awards winners: Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, more

Here are the winners at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas in 2012:

– Entertainer of the year: Taylor Swift

– Top male vocalist: Blake Shelton

– Top female vocalist: Miranda Lambert

– Top vocal group: Lady Antebellum

– Top vocal duo: Thompson Square

– Top new artist: Scotty McCreery

– Album of the year: “Four the Record,” Miranda Lambert

– Single record of the year: “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson

– Song of the year: “Crazy Girl,” Eli Young Band

– Video of the year: “Red Solo Cup,” Toby Keith

– Vocal event of the year: “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson

