Conan & Max Weinberg reunite after nearly 5 years

Weinberg, who was Conan O'Brien's bandleader from 1993 until Conan's “Tonight Show” ended in January 2010, made his first appearance on the “Conan” TBS show, helping fill in on drums.

Neil Patrick Harris: “In a perfect world, in five years I”m Ed Sullivan”

Harris talked about his variety show dreams with Charlie Rose: “Once a week I”d get to, like, show everyone amazing performances on Broadway, amazing magicians, this great restaurant that we went to – to be a bit of a tastemaker. I”d get to be P.T. Barnum.” PLUS: Will Harris save variety – or bury it?

This is how the “Game of Thrones” Iron Throne is supposed to look

Martin has said the show got the Iron Throne wrong: “I said repeatedly the Iron Throne is huge. It towers over the room like a great beast. And it's ugly. It's asymmetric. It's put together by blacksmiths not by craftsmen and experts in furniture manufacturing.” PLUS: George R.R. Martin admits his dragon”s couldn”t beat J.R.R. Tolkien”s Smaug in a fight.

Hulu to begin including many Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV titles

Hulu”s new pact with Viacom includes “Ren & Stimpy,” “Hey Arnold!,” “Drake & Josh” and “Invador Zim,” as well as “Key & Peele,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Snooki & Jwoww” and “Drunk History.”

MTV orders a full season of “Scream”

The remake of the horror film, from Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, will debut with 10 episodes in October 2015.

“Mad Men”s” Jessica Paré is pregnant

Paré and her Canadian musician boyfriend are expecting their first child together.

Ron Perlman's memoir reveals he once attempted suicide

The former “Sons of Anarchy” star says: “It”s going to be a shock. That was the first time I shared that with anybody.”

What prompted “The Flash”s” Wentworth Miller to return to TV?

The former “Prison Break” star says of tonight's return to television: “I'd been writing for a few years and it was a lonely experience. Initially I enjoyed sitting at my desk and setting my own hours. Being my own boss. But I started missing the community and the connection you find on set. Especially a TV set.”

Here”s your 1st look at “The Bachelor” Chris Soules

ABC is describing the Iowa farmer as “Traditional. Classic. All-American.”

Olivia Pope accused of not knowing how to drink wine

The “Scandal” character, says the NY Times, “treats even the finest wine as if it were a can of beer. She habitually grabs goblets by the bulb rather than the stem, as a wine lover would. She never swirls and sniffs, the ritual that non-wine drinkers alternately find amusing, affected or annoying. She guzzles rather than sips.”

Melissa Rivers hires attorneys to sue the clinic that botched Joan Rivers” operation

The Yorkville Endoscopy clinic will likely get hit with a multimillion-dollar wrongful death suit.

Sarah Hyland comments for the 1st time about her abusive relationship

The “Modern Family” star quoted Robert Frost in an interview with Meredith Vieira: “The only way out is through.” People have to go through things in order to become the person they are today. And that”s that.”

How Syfy plans to return to its sci-fi roots

Shows like “12 Monkeys” and “Ascension” are aiming to steer Syfy back on course.

Jane Lynch”s divorce is finalized, with her ex-wife getting half her TV royalties

The “Glee” star will have to pay her psychologist ex millions as part of their divorce.

History channel teams with University of Oklahoma for an online history course

Enrollment for the “United States, 1865 to the Present” course will begin on Oct. 28, with classes beginning in the spring.

PBS” “Frontline” delves into “The Rise of ISIS”

Tonight”s report tells how the middle East terrorist group came to power.

USA”s “Benched” is nowhere near as funny as it thinks it is

The creators of the Eliza Coupe legal comedy “seem to believe that the endless humiliations of a thin, attractive, previously well-compensated blond woman are all it takes to make people laugh,” says Mary McNamara. “Rich, attractive women and corporate lawyers have become standard piñatas in the world of television – by definition soulless and greedy, they deserve whatever they get. PLUS: Coupe is terrific but her show is messy, each of the first three episodes improves on the previous one, and Coupe says: “It”s so funny to me that I”m playing these kinds of characters.”