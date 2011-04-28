Watch: Coco on tour in ‘Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop’ clip

04.28.11 7 years ago

Funnyman Conan O’Brien is coming to a big screen near you.

After his messy and highly-publicized departure from NBC’s “Tonight Show,” O”Brien took his comedic and musical skills across the U.S. with his successful “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour.” Cameras were there to follow his every move on and offstage, with the result, “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop,” heading to theaters this June. 

Directed by TV vet Rodman Flender (“Gilmore Girls,” “The OC”), the documentary is an intimate portrait of O’Brien at a crossroads in his career. The film follows the comedian from private writers rooms and rehearsal halls to the live stage, where his music-and-comedy show played to 32 cities.

ABRAMORAMA will release “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop” on June 24.

Read Drew McWeeny’s review of “Can’t Stop” here.

