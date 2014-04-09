Conan O’Brien hosting week of shows from Comic-Con 2015

(CBR) While everyone else is trying to get a hotel room for this year”s Comic-Con International, Conan O”Brien is already planning for 2015.

TBS has announced he”ll head to San Diego July 2-8, 2015 for a week of shows, marking the first time a late-night talk show has broadcast from the annual event. “Conan” will set up at the historic Spreckels Theatre, just minutes away from the San Diego Convention Center.

Based at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, “Conan” has broadcast from a handful of other locations since its premiere in November 2010 (a stint last spring at The Tabernacle in Atlanta included visits from some of the cast of AMC”s “The Walking Dead”). The show just wrapped up a week-long stay at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas for the NCAA Final Four.

For those more interested in this year”s Comic-Con, it will be held July 24-27.

