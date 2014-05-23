Conan Plays PS4’s ‘Watch Dogs’ in New ‘Clueless Gamer’

05.23.14 4 years ago

Conan O'Brien's video gaming skills aren't exactly impressive, but they are…fun? In the way that a helicopter crash is kind of fun. The newest edition of Conan's video game sketch “Clueless Gamer” gives the funnyman attempting the PS4 summer release “Watch Dogs.” You can shoot people in it, and that's why this video is both funny and scary as hell.

